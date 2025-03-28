The SABC is reportedly keen on cancelling the long-running award-winning Tshivenda series Muvhango

The State broadcaster alleged signed a deal with Bakwena Productions to bring Muvhango 's replacement to the screens

While SABC Head of Communications didn't confirm Muvhango's cancellation she acknowledged programming changes will be announced soon

SABC is set to introduce a new show im place of 'Muvhango'.

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! The people at the SABC are allegedly keen on getting Muvhango off our screens after they reportedly penned a deal with another show to replace the long-running production. This is the umpteenth time that the SABC has allegedly canceled the Tshivenda soapie.

SABC allegedly replaces Muvhango

Daily Sun reports that the SABC signed a deal with Bakwena Productions for a show temporarily named Pimville Queens. The show is expected to air every week day at 9.30 pm, which is Muvhango’s current timeslot.

A source told the publication that the SABC had discussions with Bakwena Production’s owners Kagiso Modupe and Rashaka "Rush" Moufhe and his wife, Brenda Mukwevho in December 2024.

The source confirmed that Pimville Queens will replace Muvhango. Another source disclosed that shooting was delayed after the SABC requested a few changes to the script. The source explained that despite these delays, the new show is definitely replacing Muvhango.

Bakwena Productions’ managing director and executive producer Rashaka "Rush" Moufhe refused to comment on the issue and directed all questions to the SABC.

When contacted for comment, SABC Head of Communications Mmoni Ngubane neither confirmed nor denied that they had replaced Muvhango with a new show. She confirmed upcoming changes to the programming on SABC2 which she said would be announced in due time.

“We can confirm that SABC2 is making changes to its programming, and the channel will announce these and new shows in line with its usual processes in due time,” said Ngubane.

In February, Ngubane had disclosed that Muvhango’s contract with the SABC expires on 31 July 2025.

Obed Baloyi joins Muvhango

Meanwhile, despite reports of its impending cancellation, Muvhango recently announced the addition of four new cast members.

Obed Baloyi was announced as one of four new cast members on Muvhango. Image: SABCPortal

Source: Twitter

The award-winning show announced the addition of seasoned actor Obed Baloyi as Mzamani Rivombo, an owner and operator of a spaza shop. The soapie also announced that Masutang Hope Rasekele, Nkateko Mabunda, and Junior Magagane would join Baloyi as part of the Rivombo family.

Rasekele plays Mzamani’s wife Winnie Rivombo, a woman with deep Christian values. Mzamani and Winnie’s two children are portrayed by budding talents Nkateko Mabunda and Junior Magagane. Mabunda portrays their daughter Hulukati Hulu while Junior Magagane plays the couple’s son Nkomati. The Rivombo family made their on-screen debut on Monday 17 March 2025.

Scandal! moves to Ethembeni

In other entertainment news, another long-running South African TV show recently received a new lease of life.

Briefly News reported that eTV's award-winning soapie Scandal! was renewed for a new season and unveiled its new set location called Ethembeni.

As part of its reinvention, the show welcomed six new characters, introducing new plots to the hit series.

