Television producer Duma Ndlovu and his friend and frequent collaborator, Chicco Twala, are allegedly at loggerheads

This comes after Duma Ndlov allegedly failed to pay rent for the mansion he is renting to shoot his show My Brother's Keeper

Duma Ndlovu's tax woes are allegedly the main cause of this, as his bank accounts were reportedly frozen in September 2024 after the Hawks arrested him

Chicco Twala locked Duma Ndlovu's cast and crew members out of their set over non-payment.

Duma Ndlovu's financial problems leaves crew members stranded

According to ZiMoja, Duma Ndlovu rented a mansion which belongs to music producer Chicco Twala to shoot his telenovela My Brother's Keeper. As Duma Ndlovu's tax woes piled up, he allegedly did not pay rent and electricity for up to five months.

A fed up Twala allegedly informed the security not to allow the cast and production crew into the premises until the bills were settled.

This left a bunch of the actors waiting in their cars for a resolution. The news publication quoted a source saying, "Chicco locked the gates to make sure he gets his payment. When we arrived with the production team and actors at the site, the security guard told us that Chicco must tell us that there will not be any work for the day until Duma Ndlovu pays what he owed him."

It was further reported that Ndlovu managed to get the money from a friend to pay Chicco on his behalf. This happened after the actors had waited for hours. He had allegedly failed to answer Twala's calls where he demanded his payments.

Chicco Twala apparently failed to pay his bills at Duma Ndlovu's mansion. Image: Oupa Bopape

Duma Ndlovu's tax drama explained

The producer and members of his team were allegedly arrested by the Hawks on 30 September 2024 over tax evasion charges amounting to R25 million.

They were released on bail however, his problems continued to mount. On X, Heidi Giokis reported: "He has pleaded not guilty to the charges; his bail is unopposed from the state. He tells the court he is not a risk to the public and releasing him on bail would be no risk."

The news publication reported that he lost multiple Multichoice shows, including My Brother's Keeper and Umkhokha: The Curse.

Just recently, Entertainment Commentator, Phil Mphela, announced that Muvhango would be cancelled once again.

"Muvhango cancelled … AGAIN! Despite efforts to save the show by giving it a 2.0 last year and introducing new actors, with Leleti Khumalo roped in to bring star power, I’m reliably informed that the show will not be renewed beyond the current season. More details on #KgopoloReports via TikTok."

Queen Modjadji fails to make top 30 most watched shows

