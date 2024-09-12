Mzansi Magic's TV show Queen Modjaji has failed to gain many viewership once again this month

Duma Ndlovu's show didn't make the Top 30 most-watched shows of the month again

Briefly News got insight on what viewers can expect on the final episode as it will air on Sunday, 29 September 2024

The Duma Ndlovu production TV show Queen Modjaji once failed to pull up massive numbers again.

Queen Modjaji fails to make Top 30 most-watched TV shows list

The Mzansi Magic TV show seemed to have landed in hot water as it once could not make the month's Top 30 most-watch TV shows. It also saw a massive decline in viewership for the month of August 2024.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about the TV show's failure on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Mzansi Magic’s new historical drama series ‘Queen Modjadji’ saw the biggest decline in viewership in August 2024 and unfortunately failed to make the top 30 most-watched shows of the month."

See the post below:

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Junior PR Specialist Petunia Maota, they shared with Briefly News what viewers of Queen Modjaji can expect on the final episode of the season, which will air on Sunday, 29 September 2024.

She said:

"In the dramatic Queen Modjadji final episode on Sunday, 29 September at 20:00, the long-standing tensions and conflicts come to a dramatic conclusion as Queen Modjadji faces the ultimate test of her leadership, confronting both the internal and external threats to her reign."

Sibongile and the Dlaminis rakes up millions of views

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi Wethu has a new hit series under its belt. The telenovela Sibongile and the Dlaminis have claimed the title of the channel's most-viewed show.

The drama series Sibongile and the Dlaminis became an instant hit since it premiered. The series tells the tale of Sibongile Mbambo, a domestic worker looking for a better life. She works in the Dlamini household, which lives in an opulent mansion.

