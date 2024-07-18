Queen Modjadji reportedly pulled some massive numbers with its debut episode

According to reports, the series garnered 1.2 million live viewers across various DStv bouquets

Mzansi is impressed by the first episode, saying it exceeded their expectations and they can't wait for more

Mzansi was impressed with the first episode of 'Queen Modjadji'.

Source: Twitter

The premiere of Queen Modjadji reportedly kicked off with a bang and its first episode pulled in a massive viewership.

Queen Modjadji strikes gold on premiere

Despite the legal drama the producers of Queen Modjadji were involved in, it didn't affect their viewership one bit.

Briefly News reported on jovial viewers' reactions after the court ruled in favour of MultiChoice to broadcast the show despite the Balobedu royal family's attempt to interdict it.

It appears Mzansi couldn't wait to tune in. As Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela reports, 1.2 million live viewers watched the premiere across three different DStv bouquets: Premium, Compact Plus and Compact.

The show's first episode is expected to air again on Mzansi Wethu on Sunday, 21 July 2024, for one night only:

Mzansi raves over Queen Modjadji

South Africans were extremely impressed by the show and gave it a huge thumbs-up:

VeighMo was impressed:

"Please give Masutwani her flowers. She’s killing this role for a first-time actor."

MofokengZintle said:

"The first episode was really jaw-dropping!"

ramupfumedzi_t wrote:

"As I impatiently wait for Ep2 of Queen Modjadji."

MissLiraLee was excited:

"I can't wait for the next episode."

Jabu_Macdonald was impressed:

"The music, the costumes and the set look amazing. The fact that they were experiencing drought and the entire land looked dry is just pure perfection! I beam with excitement when South African production companies pay attention to all the details."

Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri called out

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared grievances from the cast of Queen Modjadji, claiming that Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri were divas.

This after the former Miss South Africa stars bagged roles in the show to flaunt their acting abilities, and allegedly lost their characters because of their alleged diva tendencies.

