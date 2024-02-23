Multichoice has allegedly been threatened with a lawsuit after the media company announced that the Queen Modjadji series is under production

A member of the Modjadji family apparently claimed that they were not consulted by the company

There have been no legal documents obtained on this matter; however, the family is not happy with the usage of the Rain Queen's name and history

Multichoice faces a lawsuit over the 'Queen Modjadji' series. Image: @PhilMphela/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Just under a day after Multichoice announced a new series under its belt, they were hit with threats over a possible lawsuit.

Multichoice faces legal threats

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Multichoice has allegedly been threatened with a lawsuit after the media company announced that the 'Queen Modjadji' series is under production.

According to the report, a member of the Modjadji family apparently claimed that they were not consulted by the company. What they are most angered about is that they did not consult with anyone over the usage of Queen Modjadji's name and the concept behind the Rain Queen.

No paperwork filed yet

No legal documents have been obtained on this matter, as it remains a threat.

"Multichoice threatened with lawsuit over Queen Modjadji series. Barely 24-hours after Mzansi Magic announced that production on the Balobedu Queen has commenced, a member of the Modjadji royal family has threatened to sue.

"It is alleged that there was no consultation with the immediate family about the usage of the name and story of the Rain Queen. No legal documents have been filed yet against Multichoice or Rhythm World Productions. Will this affect the production of #QueenModjadjiMzansi?"

Check out Phil's post below:

Mzansi weighs in on the news

Netizens relayed their thoughts on this, and some anticipate more drama behind the scenes.

@Penelope_Makala:

"This is good, they'll learn to respect clans and culture. The power that name carries."

@MasweleRalebona:

"I can bet my last cent...the project will go ahead. The royal family is so divided that nobody can claim any authority over the name... It's just overreacting nje."

@KabeloMohlah02:

"Our royal family won't play with them."

@asiithi:

"Kanti how do this Production companies work?"

@lotlis:

"So they didn't consult him?"

Briefly News