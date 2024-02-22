YFM radio presenter Dimpho Mokgotho was served with a protection order by the police recently

The alleged embarrassing encounter occurred during her radio show, D Spot with Dimpho

The DJ is allegedly involved in a tussle over a man with another woman, who decided to involve the authorities

Radio DJ Dimpho Mokgotho was slapped with a protection order during her radio show on 18 February.

YFM DJ Dimpho Mokgotho was served with a protection order by the police mid-show. Image: @_dimpho.m

Dimpho Mokgotho's run-in with the law

The host of YFM's weekend show, D Spot with Dimpho, was interrupted by the police, who had a pressing matter to attend to. The embarrassing moment took place on Sunday, during her show, and according to ZiMoja, it is all because of a man.

The DJ is reportedly engaged in a dispute over a man with another woman, her ex-friend named Masego Kepadisa.

It is reported that Dimpho had been sharing worrisome information about Masego with the man in question. After being bad-mouthed for some time, Masego decided to seek help from the authorities.

Dimpho's radio show interrupted

According to the news outlet, the source mentioned that police arrived during her radio show, however, they waited until she was done. This after YFM management asked them to let her finish her slot as they had no replacement.

"When the police, Dimpho was still on air and she couldn't leave the studio unattended. It was embarrassing because there were other people in the studio like the technical staff.

"The police were patient enough as they waited for more than an hour until the show was over."

Mzansi weighs in

Commenting under a post by @MDNnewss, netizens had quite a lot to say below:

@cozmino_:

"Lol they keep on fighting over men kodwa they claim men are not the prize."

@Khamzuzu93:

"That guy is probably loaded."

@ItsDaRealJay:

"South African women will never beat the allegations because their love for rich & married men is like a drug to them."

@Okuhle:

"I hàte this thing, I really hate it. There are a lot of men out here, and you're here humiliating yourself over one man?!!! All just because he has money?! His money!!! Like how nonsensical. Can you be to fight over a man you can easily replace by opening your DM now the whole South Africa will know that you're that desperate that you can even badmouth and insult another woman over a man that doesn't have sexual discipline! He has shown you that he doesn't care about you so why do that to yourself?"

@TaThera:

"Problem is they all want the rich men, who unfortunately are they're a scarce resource in Mzansi."

Umhlobo Wenene mourns loss of radio host

In more radio news, Briefly News previously reported that Umhlobo Wenene radio station is mourning the death of a third employee in a month, with Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi passing away in a car accident

Simayi was returning from a colleague's funeral when the accident occurred, leaving three others injured.

