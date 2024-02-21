Shebeshxt broke his silence after his viral altercation with a fan

The Limpopo rapper was seen hitting a supporter and driving off, to which he responded by saying people like provoking him

Mzansi was stunned by Shebe's behaviour, with some saying his cockiness would land him in trouble

Shebeshxt broke his silence about the clip where he hit a fan. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt finally addressed the encounter that led him to hit a fan. The Limpopo rapper suggested that he was provoked and retaliated to the disrespect. While most netizens laughed off Shebe's bad temper, others warned him to calm down before things went south.

Shebeshxt opens up about viral fight

Shebeshxt has been involved in several altercations with fans in recent months, though none ever escalated - until recently.

The rapper was recorded in the middle of a crowd, arguing with an unknown man before slapping him and driving off.

After topping trends for his bad temper, the Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker returned to address the video, saying people are used to disrespecting him, and they will learn the hard way:

"The problem is that you are all used to provoking these rappers, I'm not one of those people; I stab. You're busy bothering me, and you will end up giving nurses problems trying to stitch you."

Shebeshxt broke his silence after recently hitting a fan. Image: official.shebeshxt

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's post

Netizens defended Shebe, saying that he was being provoked on purpose:

RealSihleIV defended Shebe:

"He's a good person and has shown it so many times, but y'all just want him to act out of character."

kuanele_ said:

"You can tell that these fans provoke him on purpose now, knowing very well how he is."

LuSomethings wrote:

"I was asking myself the other day why they like provoking him. You don’t like the guy, we understand, but why provoke him to a fight?"

Meanwhile, some netizens predicted Shebe's downfall and judged his fans for supporting an ex-felon:

Rufaro_Kembo said:

"Y'all made a real thug rich and famous, I wouldn't be surprised if his downfall is jail time."

Aus_Keke wrote:

"Maybe he misses jail."

NotReallyNeo_ posted:

"The unfortunate part is that he seems like he will be responsible for his own downfall

Shebeshxt and Mr JazzyQ address viral video

