Shebeshxt recently lost his cool while on stage performing

The Limpopo rapper had a bad encounter with a fan when he cursed them out after they threw an object on stage

Netizens weighed in on Shebe's outburst, where some said he wasn't wrong

Mzansi weighed in on Shebeshxt cursing at a fan after they threw an object at him on stage. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Eh, it looks like a fan rubbed Shebeshxt off the wrong way. The Ambulance hitmaker showed off his potty mouth and cursed out a fan during his performance after they threw an unknown object on stage.

Shebeshxt lashes out at fan

Another day, another incident where Shebeshxt had a bad encounter with a fan. Thankfully, the rapper didn't threaten to throw a Hennessy bottle at the concert-goer.

In a Twitter (X) post by LeratoN_, Shebeshxt is seen performing on stage with his shirt off. After being missed by an object thrown on stage from the crowd, the rapper stops the show to give the culprit a piece of his mind with some very colourful words:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

This wasn't the first time Shebe lashed out at a fan; the rapper is known for his sudden violent outbursts. He recently threw a bottle of alcohol at another fan.

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's video

Netizens took Shebeshxt's side, saying the fan was wrong for throwing an object at him:

peakanyo17 defended Shebe:

"Why is he being roasted? That person threw something at him."

Aniam2023 asked:

"Why do people like to throw things on stage when artists are performing? This reaction could have been avoided."

MansOpinions said:

"Some people must be called to order. Now someone can get hurt of what they threw across."

Meanwhile, some netizens called Shebeleza out over his bad temper:

shamaite_les wasn't impressed:

"The celebrities we have these days."

_its_caeser_ said:

"Dude contradicts himself in that podcast."

MonwabisiKete asked:

"What did we do to deserve such an artist?"

Mzansi compares Skomota and Cyan Boujee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to netizens comparing Skomota and Cyan Boujee's DJing skills.

Online users pinned the media personalities' videos together to see who was the better disc jockey, and our girl Cyan barely had anyone in her corner.

Source: Briefly News