Mzansi Magic has shared how many G-strings were made for the actors of the Shaka iLembe TV show

The channel shared on its Instagram post on Sunday, 22 June, evening that over 5000 G-strings were created

South Africans and actors in the popular drama series couldn't contain their laughter over the post

'Shaka iLembe' actors Lemogang Tsipa and Zamani Mbatha. Images: Zamani Mbatha and LemogangTsipa

Mzansi Magic surprised fans and actors of Shaka iLembe series this weekend when it shared how many G-strings have been created for the show.

Actors from the show such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Sive Mabuya, Wanda Zuma, etc. took to the post to jokingly warn the channel's social media manager to behave.

The channel revealed on its Instagram account on Sunday, 22 June, that 6000 G-strings were made during the making of the multi-award-winning drama series.

South African actors and fans of the show respond to Mzansi Magic's post

Smoke and Mirrors actor Siya Raymond wrote:

"Hawu, madoda," (oh my goodness).

Rhythm City actress Kamo Molathoe asked:

"Damn! Ama G-string amaningi so?" (so many G-strings?).

Shaka iLembe producer and actress Nomzamo Mbatha said:

"Admin. Khuzeka," (behave yourself).

The River producer Bonga Percy asked:

"Will these be on sale in the foreseeable future?"

Sisanda Joy said jokingly:

"Admin couldn't keep this one to himself. He's definitely a cupboard."

SiphiweGumeded said:

"Umuntu ubuyisela kwa wardrobe noma isala kuye?" (Do the actors return the G-string to the wardrobe department or do they keep it?).

Who is Shaka iLembe's costume designer?

IOL reported in 2024 that Shaka iLembe's costume designer, Sheli Masondo won a Septimus Award in Amsterdam for Best Costume Design for the drama series.

Masondo revealed that when she created the costumes for the show, she walked in empty fields looking at the birds, the trees, their bark, the fine textures, and the veins on the leaves, to get inspiration.

"It was more than design. It was like stepping into my ancestors’ shoes and I was blown away by how creative they were using whatever surrounded them. There were no lace ribbons, fabric, sequins, and beads, they used the natural things around them,” she said.

The award-winning designer also shared in an interview with True Love Magazine that she expected audiences to frown upon the nud*ty on the show.

"There was no way of being true to history, yet we cover," says Masondo.

She adds that they were more focused on being authentic and staying true to culture.

'Shaka iLembe' stars react to the number of G-strings made during production. Images: Mzansi Magic

