Shaka iLembe executive producer and actress Nomzamo Mbatha attended the Season 2 premiere of the award-winning show on Thursday, 12 June 2025

She wore an exclusive Gert-Johan Coetzee regal dress at the premiere which was held at Montecasino in Johannesburg

Fans couldn't stop raving, with several declaring that her look at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere deserved an award

Nomzamo Mbatha turned heads at the 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2 premiere. Image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Rob Kim

Source: Instagram

South African actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha shut down the Shaka iLembe premiere for the second year running.

The actress who plays the role of Queen Mother Nandi, fully embodied the theme African Royalty at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere held at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, 12 June 2025.

Nomzamo Mbatha wows at Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald took to X on Thursday, 12 June 2025, and shared clips of Nomzamo Mbatha on the red carpet at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere. The post was captioned:

“Nomzamo Mbatha at the 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2 premiere.”

The videos showed that Nomzamo Mbatha didn’t just grace the red carpet, she owned it in a one-of-a-kind Gert-Johan Coetzee regal outfit. According to Previdar, the dress, which took over 260 hours of sewing, was richly decorated with 10,000 hand-stitched beads, and more than 1,000 cowrie shells. Mbatha completed her look with a wooden staff, adding to the royal aesthetic.

The Shaka iLembe executive producer and actress, who is known for her Afrocentric hairstyles, had her hair styled in a braided crown that formed a halo-like structure above her head.

Watch the videos below:

Fans gush over Nomzamo Mbatha's look at Shaka iLembe premiere

In the comments, netizens gushed over Nomzamo Mbatha’s look at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere and declared that she deserved to be crowned best dressed.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NomceboNtanzi2 said:

“Oh, she ate😍😍”

@ilovefaiith_ predicted:

“If she wins, I wouldn’t be surprised, her fit ???🥹🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@winterglowsdown gushed:

“Ate😍 She always gets it right.”

@laphosha1 declared:

“Note that she came to scoop the best dressed 😍😍”

Who else attended the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere?

Meanwhile, actor Bonko Khoza and TV host Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo, hosted the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere.

Nomzamo Mbatha stunned at 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2 premiere. Image: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Season 2 of the show, whose first season has 12 South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), introduces new characters and will focus on King Shaka’s reign. Lemogang Tsipa will return as Shaka, while Thembinkosi Mthembu will reprise his role as King Dingiswayo.

Apart from Nomzamo Mbatha who was in the company of her brother Zamani Mbatha, who joined the cast of Shaka iLembe Season 2 as Nomahlanjana, some of the most notable attendees included Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was accompanied by his third wife Nomzamo Myeni and Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva.

Nomzamo Mbatha hosts Bill Gates' event

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha earned Mzansi's praise after she met with Bill Gates.

The multi-award-winning TV producer revealed on her Instagram account on Thursday, 5 June 2025, that she hosted the 25th anniversary of the Gates Foundation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

After a picture of her and Bill Gates was reshared on X, social media users heaped praises on Nomzamo Mbatha.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News