Nomzamo Mbathat attended the premiere of Shaka Ilembe in a Zulu-inspired dress, and the pics circulated on social media

Entertainment Twitter blogger Nozipho Mashaba reported that the Mzansi Magic series' premiere was held on 13 June at Montecasino in Fourways

Mzansi online users loved Nomzamo's stunning look, and they gave her the compliments she deserves

Nomzamo Mbatha has proven again that she's one of Mzansi's fashion icons, as her look for the premiere of Shaka Ilembe was breathtaking.

Nomzamo Mbatha's 'Shaka Ilembe' premiere dress' pictures have circulated the internet. Image: @nomzamo_m/Instagram and Rob Kim/Getty Images

According to a social media reporter for entertainment news @nozipho_mashaba, she attended the premiere on 13 June at Montecasino in Fourways. Stars were dressed to impress, including Nomzamo.

Nomzamo Mbatha wore Zulu style at the Shaka Ilembe Premiere

Nozipho dropped two pictures of Nomzamo looking like a Zulu queen. Even though her dress wasn't a traditional Zulu dress, the whole look still had bits and pieces of the Zulu culture, including her headgear.

Nomzamo Mbatha's exquisite dress in another angle

As Nozipho's pics couldn't fully showcase Nomzamo's gorgeous dress, a video shared by Twitter user @minniebhengu did justice to the look.

In the clip, Nomzamo was captured with Big Brother Titans star Juicy Jay having a conversation. As much as the camera person was focused on their talk, they still zoomed in on the small but beautiful details of Nomzamo's dress.

Mzansi compliments Nomzamo Mbatha's Shaka Ilembe premiere look and gushes about her linkup with Juicy Jay

Peeps were excited to see Juicy Jay rolling with the big guns of the Mzansi entertainment industry. Other netizens couldn't take their eyes off Nomzamo because she looked stunning.

@GcinileU said:

"They look so cute "

@malhilhi_s shared:

"I love seeing him happy and smiling ke sana "

@LihleJames1 posted:

"My networking king "

@AceTolulope replied:

"She’s so beautiful."

@naledi0501 commented:

"Haibo Nomzamo's eye contact? I'd faint."

When is Shaka Ilembe premiering?

According to News24, Shaka Ilembe will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 18 June at 8 pm.

Leading up to the big night, multiple trailers have been dropped, and peeps couldn't keep calm. Netizens complimented everything about the upcoming series, from the cinematography to Nomzamo's realistic acting.

