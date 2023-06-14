Ntando Duma looked ravishing at the premiere of Mzansi Magic's upcoming television series Shaka iLembe

The actress wore a revealing light brown traditional attire with white beads, but her hairstyle and make-up did not land with Mzansi

Fans are counting down the days until the premiere of the Shaka Zulu inspired series on 18 June

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ntando Duma's look at the premiere of Mzansi Magic’s ‘Shaka iLembe' was the talk of the town. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Fromer The Queen actress Ntando Duma strutted the red carpet for the highly anticipated series Shaka iLembe premiere.

All the stars brought out their inner Zulu with their fashionable traditional outfits, and Ntando Duma was one of them.

Ntando Duma's outfit wows fans

Twitter user @nozipho_mashaba shared some of the stunning red carpet looks from the event held at Montecasino in Fourways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ntando Duma donned a light brown traditional outfit accessorised with white beads.

Check out more looks from the red carpet here.

Fans are not exactly feeling Ntando Duma's hairdo

The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula also shared Ntando Duma's looks, but some netizens do not feel her lace front.

@Sli_Simelane said:

"This hair that makes people look like they have 2 toned foreheads is called what? Anyway whatever it is, it looks very weird and I wonder, when it’s sitting time, how do people feel with sitting with a b*ob out in the end…kodwa muhle ke."

@Asanele20729203 said:

"Even the eyelashes wanted nothing to do with it."

@Gcinz13 shared:

"With all the money in the bank, she doesn't spend it on doing her hair well."

@nokie555 said:

"Hairstylist did her wrong."

@Brownskin_Girlz said:

"And then what's happening in her head? Is that frontal."

@PhumlaPm added:

"I understand the look she was going for, but her stylist did her wrong."

@zazaz457 said:

"Frontal is not fronting."

2nd trailer for Shaka ILembe leaves viewers in awe

According to News24, Mzansi was left in awe over the amazing visuals from the second trailer of the much-anticipated Shaka iLembe.

The cinematography for the series captivated social media users, saying it is of higher quality than most productions in Mzansi.

Watch the trailer shared by user @Jabu_Macdonald below:

Mzansi calls out South African productions for their explicit scenes on television of late

Briefly News previously reported that viewers had expressed disapproval over the never-ending explicit scenes on SA television of late.

After the first trailer for Shaka iLembe dropped, many were not feeling the explicit scenes, which have become a norm nowadays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News