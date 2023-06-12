Emtee caused a stir online after he praised Pearl Thusi by posting a picture of her donning a raunchy outfit

He shot his shot at the Queen Sono actress and left scores of his fans unimpressed by this

Many pointed out that the rapper is embroiled in a scandal involving his wife and mother of his three kids, Nicole Chinsamy

Emtee's post about Pearl Thusi was deemed inappropriate, mzansi has called the rapper out. Image: @emteerecords, @pearlthusi

Just like his long-time crush, Emtee has once again ruffled a few feathers on social media with his recent post.

Both media personalities know how to stir controversy online and trend for it. Pearl Thusi posted saucy images of her wearing a very skimpy outfit.

Shooting his shot, Emtee reposted one of her images with a very unsavoury caption.

Emtee shoots his shot at Pearl Thusi

On Instagram, the Manando hitmaker posted:

"No cap in my raps. The hood would be so proud if i h*t that."

A Twitter user, @Klumsayz reposted his post and netizens trolled the rapper.

Check out his post here.

@Bantse_R said:

"Lol what?? Emtee mara."

@KeKatli said:

"Ya that's lame though."

@traDA_Vinci shared:

"zero game, zilch."

@GyNieo1 said:

"What a disgusting behaviour from him."

@JohnathanBlacc said:

"Take this mans phone."

@THEWESTRANDBOY_ shared:

"Imagine making a hit song about Pearl Thusi and still not bagging Pearl Thusi smh that’s olympian level fumbling."

@DoesHappen said:

"Can’t believe we are unable to get into the heads of followers & make them not tweet us dilo tse di out."

@Jellybaybeyreal said:

"Men are so childish."

@VinnnyN said:

"Yeah no it's getting weird now."

@Kgosietsile_012 said

"Emtee better stop playing ."

Fans go gaga over Pearl Thusi's raunchy outfit, others troll her

Attending Murdah Bongz's 36th birthday, Pearl wore a black mini skirt with a see-through top and a leather jacket, accessorised with black shades.

Mzansi cringed at the posts while her fans admitted to obsessing over her look.

Clapping back, Pearl posted more raunchy pictures. She even said it is not the first time she freed her n*pples and added that she has done a photoshoot before.

"Y’all need to stop acting like y’all ain’t see my ladies in my movies already. Nothing new happening here. I even did the Marie Claire naked what twice."

Emtee's wife accuses him of drug abuse

According to Sunday World, Emtee's estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy accused him of substance abuse.

When she opened a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against Emtee at the Midrand Police Station, she made mention of his alleged drug abuse.

Because she withdrew the case, the type of drugs she is referring to were not tested on the rapper.

Her move also worked against Emtee, who felt he was deprived of the chance to prove his innocence.

Pearl Thusi fails to move a crowd in her skimpy outfit

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi was at a recent event and donned a revealing black outfit. When she danced in front of club goers, none of them paid her any attention.

Pearl has also been facing a lot of backlash on social media for her outfits but she clapped back with an even raunchier outfit.

