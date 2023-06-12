Nicole Chinsamy, the wife of rapper Emtee, has accused him of drug abuse in addition to the assault allegations she made against him

Reports suggest that the rapper denied these allegations and defended himself by saying he never used drugs

Fans of the rapper were unbothered by these reports, with some claiming there is a smear campaign going on against Emtee

Emtee's estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy accused him of substance abuse

Rapper Emtee faces even more damning allegations made by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

The mother of his three children alleged that Emtee abuses drugs and would also assault her.

Nicole makes even more shocking claims about her estranged husband Emtee

According to Sunday World, when Nicole went to open a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against Emtee at the Midrand Police Station, she accused him of abusing drugs.

The news publication reported that in her statement, Nicole added that Emtee would "invade her privacy on social media."

Nicole did not mention which drugs Emtee allegedly uses, and he was not tested as the matter was not escalated further.

Emtee claims he was robbed of the opportunity to prove his innocence

In the report, Emtee, through his lawyer, said he was deprived of the chance to prove his innocence as the matter did not go to trial.

Nicole withdrew the GBH charge against him for the sake of their three sons.

Because of this, Emtee felt this would forever taint his image, as people would associate him with being an alleged abuser.

Emtee was once in a heated exchange with trolls who claimed the rapper used substances.

In his tweet, he profusely denied this and said he only used to drink lean and smokes w*ed.

"All this drugs talk is pis*in me off. I even quit Lean. I have been sober for a minute, so don’t come to me with that dr*g talk sh*t. I’m done with that life! Stop trying to push agendas here, mis*nu."

Emtee fans defend the rapper following this report

@JohannesNdlang1 said:

"Boy wants a divorce just heal. I love Emtee by the way, I will support his music."

@1112steven said:

"This obsession with destroying each other among the black race is too much.I blame the politicians."

@SihleMurdo said

"Leave him then.

@fe6cd0f634004da added:

"So what."

@MjikaJoe said:

"Nothing new."

@Gwebumbhele said:

"Ok then what must we do?"

@Mata_Andile said:

"We've seen this movie before."

Emtee promises to pay back almost R600 000 to Nicole

Briefly News previously reported that Emtee promised Nicole that he would pay back the R599 603 he used from their family trust account without her knowledge.

Through his legal team, Emtee expressed confusion about why Nicole would resort to handling the matter via court.

