A Limpopo family of a man who died while in custody at the Mogwadi Police Station wants answers

The 26-year-old man was arrested for common robbery after he was accused of stealing a cell phone

South African citizens do not believe anyone will account for the murder, even though the family suspects foul play

LIMPOPO - Lucky Tshikwama, arrested on June 5 for allegedly stealing a cell phone, mysteriously died in police custody at the Mogwadi Police Station.

The family of the 28-year-old from Mahodi Ga-Manthata near Polokwane in Limpopo are demanding answers about the circumstance of their son's death.

Mother of the deceased suspects he was assaulted by police

They claim that Tshikwama fell victim to police brutality and was left to die in the cell after the police assaulted him.

Tshikwama's mother insists her son was not a criminal and that he was wrongfully detained.

“When they took him, they said they would check with the person selling a cell phone, but they took him to the Dendron Station and locked him up with other criminals. To my surprise, how do they lock him in the same cell with criminals before he goes to court and is found guilty.”

She added that when she went to view his body at the mortuary, she saw a police boot print and a massive scar on his chest, like he was stepped on and cut with a sharp object like a panga.

"His jaws and neck were also broken. That’s when I realised his death was a result of being assaulted.”

According to SABCNews, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it is investigating a case of murder.

Citizens weigh in on death of Limpopo man that was in police custody

Ronald Thabo said:

"Inside police custody stays criminals so where there are criminals, anything is possible."

Tinyiko Malongete commented:

"The prisoners killed him, why are they not installing cameras in cells? We give prisoners too many rights."

India Ari mentioned:

"They'll never get answers, those people cover up for each other unless IPID gets involved, but otherwise ‍♀️."

Sammy Cadera asked:

"What was he doing in custody? For criminal offences or work? Bjalo in police cells you'll get beaten until you faint 10 times, those fellow criminals will panel beat you."

Fikile Nozombile

"No answers they will get, kuyabethwa phaya."

