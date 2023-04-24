More details into the death of the man found in Thabo Bester's cell at Mangaung Correctional Centre have been released

Katlego Bereng Mpholo's autopsy report shows that paraffin was poured down his throat shortly before being set on fire

Mpholo's mother and grandmother are still trying to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his death

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

BLOEMFONTEIN - The details surrounding the death of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, the man whose body was found in Thabo Bester's cell at Manguang Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, has raised more questions.

Katlego Bereng Mpholo's family is still trying to understand how his body ended up in Thabo Bester's cell. Images: Batho Bareng Mpholo

Source: Twitter

Katlego Bereng Mpholo's body had paraffin

The autopsy report indicated that Bereng's body was pumped with paraffin before being set alight in Cell 35 on 3 May 2022. Upon examination, the Chief Post Mortem findings showed a strong smell of paraffin in Bereng's trachea.

"There were signs of consistent with the use of an accelerant (Paraffin). On dissection of the larynx, a strong smell consistent with an accelerant, read the autopsy report.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to The Citizen, the report also indicated that Bereng died due to blunt force trauma to the head and not due to the fire. The findings also showed no soot inside Bereng's body to prove that he did not die due to the fire.

Katlego Bereng Mpholo's family wants answers about what happened to their son

Speaking to EWN, Mpholo's mother and grandmother said the young man was last seen in March 2022, two months before Bester's audacious escape.

Mpholo's family has questions about how their son's body ended up in Bester's cell. His mother cannot fathom how the mortuary released multiple bodies to Bester's girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudmana.

"How did my son's corpse land in prison? How did his corpse make it past all those gates?" asked Mpholo's mother.

Before his disappearance, Mpholo lived in a back room at his grandmother's house in Bloemfontein.

His grandmother stated that while the news of Bester's prison escape made headlines, she had an inkling that her grandson's body was one of the bodies used in his escape.

Thabo Bester: Family of Katlego Mpholo, victim found dead in Mangaung prison cell, plans to sue state

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Mpholo's charred body had been positively identified as the one Thabo Bester used to escape from prison. A wave of anger swept across Mzansi as the victim's identity was revealed.

To fake his death and get out of prison, the convicted felon used Kalego's body. Thabo managed to break out of jail by setting his cell on fire.

The victim's father is devastated and wants to know how his son's body ended up in Thabo Bester's possession. Batho Mpholo told eNCA he had spent the previous year interviewing for his missing kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News