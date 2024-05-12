Former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has broken his silence over leadership tensions in the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party

Zuma addressed a prayer service in Durban, the first speaking engagement since reports of him being sick last month surfaced

The statesman spoke against people within the party who were too focused on leadership positions rather than finding ways to improve the country

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma has called out people in his organisation who want to be leaders. Images: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN—Jacob Zuma has called for unity within the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party ahead of the May South African general elections.

Zuma breaks his silence

According to the SABC, the former president addressed an interfaith prayer service in Durban. It was his first engagement with the MK Party since reports of him falling ill in April.

The gathering convened as a peace prayer before the upcoming May 29th general elections. Zuma criticised members of his party for focusing only on positions within the party.

The MK Party leader wants the members to get the country back on track and not obsess over positions.

In his address, Zuma said:

“There are people who haven’t seen themselves on it. And there are questions about why they were left out. We are not doing this to go to parliament. We are doing this to make changes in the country.

We can’t all of us go to parliament. There are too many things to do besides parliament. But people are concerned (about positions.

Zuma also addressed the fallout between him and the founder of uMkhonto Wesizwe party, Jabulani Khumalo. He says he was, in fact, behind the establishment of the party and not Khumalo.

Mzansi not surprised

While the former president has seen significant support, many in South Africa are tired of the political games.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Patrick Vilakati joked:

"He is the one who derailed it cannot take it anywhere."

@Lindile Gojela commented:

"Viva mk, don't worry, we are going to vote for you."

@Thokozani Mnguni shared:

"The only true comrade left."

@Hawksley Bejani said:

"The boss is back."

@Gosiame Albert Kapari expressed:

"Not sure about that one will see."

@Unathi Unathi exclaimed:

"If that were the case, we wouldn't have such a large number of Political parties in this slowly growing economy country."

MK party responds to allegations

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the MK Party believes it made the correct decision in expelling its co-founder, Jabulani Khumalo.

Khumalo accused Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla of forging his letter of resignation from the party President position.

The co-founder also accused the MK Party and Jacob Zuma of illegally booting him out of his organisation.

