Entertainer Bongani Fassie trended on social media after performing on the SABC

Fassie's performance didn't impress South Africans, who mocked his dancing

South Africans commented on the viral video on social media over the weekend

Bongani Fassie's trends for his performance on SABC. Image: BonganiFassie

Source: Instagram

Popular reality TV star and entertainer Bongani Fassie surprised South Africans and his fans on social media this week with his performance on SABC.

Fassie previously trended on social media when he bagged a reality TV show titled Finding Bongani.

The Hip-Hop star also had social media buzzing when he wished his late legendary mother, Brenda Fassie, a happy heavenly birthday.

Social media user BabHlabisa commented on a clip of Fassie on his X account on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

"Y’all watching channel 404? Bongani Fassie performing. SABC must respect us, what is this?" he asked.

Social media users comment on Fassie's performance

@Mungomani said:

"I am sure it's AI, because hai khona (no way)."

@tNaxe23 replied:

"That Kung-Fu kick ended me."

@Uyphiwo responded:

"Art is always open to interpretation."

@__T_touch wrote:

"The sad part is that he's only getting the platform because ingane ka Brenda, (because it's Brenda's son). But talent-wise akunalutho (he's got nothing) shame."

@CryptGod replied:

"I sound ngathi si stereo sango 1976."

@ThaboMahlanguT commented:

"W*f, it's good to have connections."

@MlindeSimp93013 reacted:

"We need a Bongani Fassie and Andile Mpisane performance."

@JustForTwees said:

"He reminds me of Andile Mpisane."

@nkulichana_ commented:

"I see everything else. But guys, why was he on the floor? "

@KaraboNotMoroka responded:

"It must be a prank."

@Mavkaveli replied:

"I'm so embarrassed on his behalf, w*f is this grown man doing?"

@tiyi_dambuza wrote:

"The moment he put the mic down, I knew it's about to go down."

@m_kobene said:

"Brenda, what have you done and left us with?"

@STwashu reacted:

"The whole interview was cringeworthy… was he high on something? Oh, Nkosi, the performance was worse."

@EllMasinga said:

"Ngimane ngashintsha channel ekseni. I was asking myself, like, who did he get to give him that interview slot! Really."

@UminathiZulu reacted:

"Dr Malinga has competition."

@SakhileMoleshe said:

"I am just happy to see him enjoying himself. I think teens need to see this …this is what freedom looks like."

@tNaxe23 responded:

"True, but at his age, he shouldn't be doing his own stunts; he could've pulled a hamstring or slipped and fallen?"

@Allan_2801 wrote:

"Hayi maaan staaap."

@tNaxe23 said:

"I am so sorry, so so sorry."

Bongani Fassie's performance sparks a debate on social media. Images: BonganiFassie

Source: Instagram

Bongani Fassie to pay homage to late mom Brenda Fassie in a documentary Through my eyes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Bongani Fassie announced a new documentary titled Through My Eyes.

The reality TV show focused on his life as the son and living heir of the late pop singer and songwriter Brenda Fassie.

The hip-hop performer spoke about how his story was never told in detail when his legendary mother was discussed.

Source: Briefly News