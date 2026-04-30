Top Billing viewers responded to the SABC lifestyle TV show for interviewing Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema

The fan-favourite TV show recently surprised its fans when it returned to SABC3 after nearly 5 years

Fans of the TV show commented on Chinyani and Ngema's appearance this week

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

X users slam 'Top Billing' for featuring Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema on TV show

Source: Instagram

South Africans were not impressed when Top Billing featured actress Simz Ngema and her partner Tino Chinyani on the show this week.

The multi-award-winning TV show recently made headlines when it returned to SABC3 after six years.

Fans of the show previously praised TikToker Sinemivuyo Mpulu for scoring a presenting gig on the show.

Social media user @PalesaMogorosi shared on her X account on Thursday, 30 April 2026, that Tino and Simz Ngema are not the right fit for the show.

"Top Billing used to be for a certain calibre of people and not just anyone, yoh," said Mogorosi.

This comes after the show shared a clip on its X account and introduced Chinyani and Ngema as their guests for this week's Thursday, 30 April 2026, episode.

X users react to Tino and Simz's appearance on the show

@melelo_x said:

"They are just pushing views. This is new management, and it's not gonna last."

@PalesaMogorosi_ replied:

"Very underwhelming with this lower tax bracket, yoh."

@ati_enkosi responded:

"I think social media has made celebrities more accessible. So Top Billing would need another angle."

@EleganceGB wrote:

"I think we have gained so much proximity to 'celebs' that we view them as 'anyone'. "Ordinary" celebs were regular features on TB. Londie London and Lunathi Mampofu were once featured. Furthermore, a couple that's raising their kids together is worth the time in SA."

@OM_Basquiat responded:

"Now! Top billing wasn’t playing! When they say rich, you never met them or seen them!"

@MadibanaMatome commented:

"They went around the streets and collected anything they found, and then the camera started rolling. I mean, what is this all about now, because this show used to be about class and a different side of life, not this one."

@PalesaMogorosi_ replied:

"So everyone was a tsotsi? (thief), Literally every single person throughout all of those years?"

@SaniExplore asked:

"What do you guys want, mara?(though). Hey?"

@kingbee2312 commented:

"Yes, that could be so, things change, this is more relatable and caters to more of us, who are also just 'anyone's."

@LMkumla reacted:

"Trust them to showcase a house on sale... as a lived-in home by a 'rags to riches' story!"

X users slam 'Top Billing' for featuring Tino and Simz Ngema on TV show

Source: Instagram

Top Billing producer Basetsana Kumalo celebrates her son's 21st birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite South African media personality and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her son, Nkosinathi "Nathi" Kumalo, as he turned 21

The Top Billing TV presenter and producer posted a video on her Instagram account of her son dancing and shared a touching message.

Industry colleagues and South Africans congratulated Kumalo for raising a wonderful son and wished Nathi a happy birthday.

Source: Briefly News