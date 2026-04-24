TikTok star Sinemivuyo Mpulu has joined the highly anticipated return season of S3's Top Billing

Sine made his name known with his engaging TikTok Billing show, but he has now landed the real deal

He will take on the role of a dedicated social media presenter, and he recently opened up about this massive win

Sinemivuyo Mpulu joined the return season of 'Top Billing'. Image: sinemivuyom

Source: Instagram

He kept his audience engaged on TikTok Billing, an online segment he opened to pay homage to the lifestyle show, Top Billing. Now, Sinemivuyo Mpulu has joined the return season of the show on S3 following a lengthy hiatus.

Sine Mpulu talks Top Billing

Unveiling its exciting lineup, Top Billing announced that Sine Mpulu, the rising star, will be the show's dedicated social media presenter

In a presser, the show said Sine will "bring a fresh, digitally driven perspective to the iconic brand."

His role is to take viewers beyond the television screen, giving them an exclusive look behind the scenes and sharing exclusive moments with presenters and guests. In addition to that, he will be driving real-time conversations on the show's social media pages.

According to The Citizen, Sine said he knew about this exciting opportunity a year ago, when he was at home.

“It still feels unreal… I don’t have the right words for this feeling. It’s a good feeling; it speaks so much to my younger self,” he told the publication.

Sinemivuyo Mpulu has joined S3's 'Top Billing'. Image: Sinemivuyom

Source: Instagram

Patience Stevens, the Managing Director at Cardova Productions and Executive Producer of Top Billing, spoke in excitement about Sine and the many other presenters' inclusion on the show.

“Each presenter brings their own unique energy and perspective. Together, they will continue Top Billing’s proud legacy of celebrating the very best of our country while delivering the aspirational, feel-good content viewers have missed and new audiences are eager to discover.”

Other new faces joining the show are Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, legal professional and Miss South Africa 2023 runner-up Bryoni Govender, and actor and presenter Arno Greeff.

The OGs are television personalities, Michael Mol, former Miss South Africa 1994 and Miss World runner-up, Basetsana Kumalo, winner of Top Billing Presenter Search in 2012, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, 2018 Presenter Search fan-favourite Dr Fez Mkhize and lastly, actor and Expresso Morning Show presenter Ryle De Morn.

Mzansi congratulates Sine

Following the announcement, Sine received an influx of congratulatory messages from celebs and followers:

zozitunzi said:

"We love to see it! Congratulations Sino."

titus_mokou celebrated:

"Soooo deserving!!"

nms_mametja exclaimed:

"Congratulations!!"

zenandemfenyana said:

"Sooooo deserving. A big congratulations to you."

ayandamak shared:

"Ooh, this makes me so happy. The power of social media. Congratulations."

mmabs_global stated:

"When opportunity meets you prepared, so well deserved."

Basetsana Kumalo celebrates son

In a previous report from Briefly News, Top Billing producer Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her son Nkosinathi "Nathi" Kumalo, as he turned 21.

She posted a video of her son dancing and shared a touching message. Industry colleagues and South Africans congratulated Kumalo for raising a wonderful son and wished Nathi a happy birthday.

Source: Briefly News