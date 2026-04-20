Fan-favourite South African media personality Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her son, Nkosinathi "Nathi" Kumalo, as he turned 21

The Top Billing TV presenter and producer posted a video of her son dancing and shared a touching message

Industry colleagues and South Africans congratulated Kumalo for raising a wonderful son and wished Nathi a happy birthday

'Top Billing' presenter Basetsana Kumalo celebrates her son's 21st birthday. Image: BasetsanaKumalo

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Basetsana Kumalo recently celebrated her son Nathi Kumalo’s 21st birthday with a beautiful message and touching video on social media.

Kumalo recently made headlines when she confirmed the return of her popular TV show, Top Billing, on SABC3.

The TV producer also previously shared a loving message to her daughter, Bontle, on her Instagram account.

The former Miss South Africa shared a video of her son on her Instagram account on Saturday, 18 April 2026.

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In the video, Kumalo's son, Nkosinathi "Nathi" Kumalo, is seen dancing with his aunt, Johanna Makgalemele.

The TV personality captions her post: "Twenty-one years ago, today, I held you in my arms, and it was love at first sight. I had waited and prayed for you for so long; you are an answer to a prayer, son, Nkosinathi. Watching you grow has been one of my greatest joys.

“You taught me how to be a mother, and you remain my teacher in so many ways. I bless the day you were born,” she said.

South Africans wish Nathi a happy birthday

Basetsana's sister Johanna. Makgalemele said:

"Happy birthday, my Nathi. 🥰 🎂 I’ve been there from the day that you were born, and I’ve loved you since ❤️ more than your good looks, you are a deep thinker, and you give the best, warmest, tight hugs any mother can ever ask for. 🤗 I love how your eyes light up when I come to visit, your love knows no bounds, and I love you 1 million times over. ❤️❤️and let’s also not forget that you and I have got the best moves in this family.🥳💃🤩🙌🏾 Blessings to you, son."

RealBlackCoffee replied:

"Happy birthday, Mntungwa."

Puleng.pm wrote:

"Imagine this is your aunt."

Nandi_Madida responded:

"Happy birthday, young champ! God protect and continue to bless you 🎂."

FeliciaMabuzaSuttle reacted:

"OMG, he is a grown, handsome, and classy gentleman. Happy birthday, Nathi!🎂."

Zeldalagrangesa replied:

"21! Wow, wow, wow, Basi. Congratulations to him and the entire family. 😍."

Luphumlongcayisa commented:

"Blessings upon blessings to my boy. He carries a special anointing."

Samowamo_sa reacted:

"Endless blessings, beautiful Nathi! Wishing you a happy birthday, long life, and an adventurous journey! Congratulations, mama and papa! ✨🫶🏾🥳💙."

Anniebumba wrote:

"Happy, wonderful birthday, my Gabriel, we saw you becoming the wonderful, blessed, and anchored man that you are today! 🎂🎂🎉🎉😍🥳🥳We love you baba!!Your only French auntie Annie😃😄."

Snoopymosopa wrote:

"Happy birthday to the young man. Blessings to him on his special day 🎂🔥🎉❤️."

Basetsana Kumalo Celebrates Son's 21st Birthday. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Basetsana Kumalo shares a heartfelt open letter to her son: "You are a gift"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Basetsana Kumalo took to Instagram to write a touching letter to her son expressing her love and offering advice.

The former Miss South Africa, who has two sons and a daughter, frequently gushes over her kids on social media.

Basetsana Kumalo is now venturing into the film industry, both executive-producing and starring in an upcoming film.

Source: Briefly News