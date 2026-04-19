A South African entrepreneur and business mogul shared a video of herself at a construction site alongside her customised luxury Jeep

She is the founder of LeGudzumela Cooler Boxes and has built businesses around personalised products

South Africans shared their praise, saying she motivates them to study harder and build their own success

An entrepreneur overseeing a construction site. Images: @theselfmadebarb

Source: TikTok

A young South African entrepreneur had Mzansi impressed after she posted a video of what her life looks like right now. She shared the clip on 29 March 2026, giving followers a look at what appears to be a construction project she is involved in. She showed this alongside scenes of her customised black Jeep with pink accents that has become something of a signature for her brand.

In the video, she is seen walking around what looks like a building going up, with a construction crew on site. The structure is already three storeys high. It is not entirely clear whether she is overseeing the project or whether it is her own development, but the energy she brought to the footage had people convinced this woman means serious business.

Who is the self-made woman?

The Self-Made Barb has built a name for herself in South Africa through her LeGudzumela Cooler Boxes brand, which focuses on high-end personalised cooler boxes. Beyond that, she has expanded into luxury fashion, lifestyle content and brand management. She is known for being vocal about building wealth from scratch and uses her social media platforms to share her journey and motivate young South Africans who are watching.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi praises the self-made woman

Young South Africans had a lot to say on TikToker @theselfmadebarb's clip:

@Reagile♡ wrote:

"How a queen lives 😭🤍"

@senarh333 added:

"Patiently waiting to finish my N6 and be that girl 🥹🥹🤞🏽"

@magutshwa🫧❤️ wrote:

"I am new here, I just love you 😫🫶🏼 my role model 🔥🔥"

@Kiara Neo added:

"I love you Mimi, you motivate me each and every day to be like you ☺️☺️☺️"

@richardrammutla said:

"Lady in construction 🚧 this is so inspiring, you look so gorgeous 😍"

@Lehlogonolo Ranoto added:

"I am so proud of your leadership. May God bless you with more life, strength and success."

@Stormy Jr🇿🇦 asked:

"Can you help me with a construction job? I have experience and a code 14 😭"

@Lil Vet questioned:

"What do you do for work 😳"

@sesethu magopeni🫠 said:

"Straight to my social status because whattttt ❤️🫰"

@N K U L Z wrote:

"I saw you driving the other day, so much inspiration 😭❤️❤️"

A woman walking toward a truck. Images: @theselfmadebarb

Source: TikTok

More South African women building success

Briefly News recently reported on the first Black female CEO of Naspers, and her journey from Soweto is inspiring.

recently reported on the first Black female CEO of Naspers, and her journey from Soweto is inspiring. A 20-year-old South African woman went viral after showing off a business she built herself.

A South African woman living in the US came back home for a visit, and what she pulled up to had people in the comments doing a double-take.

Source: Briefly News