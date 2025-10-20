A young South African woman impressed Mzansi after flaunting her delivery bike business on TikTok

South Africans were inspired by a 20-year-old entrepreneur who showcased her growing delivery bike business, proving that success has no age limit.

A young South African woman captured Mzansi’s attention when she showcased her growing delivery bike business on TikTok. The video, posted by @magubhela_omuhle on 22 March 2023, went viral with hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments. In the video, she proudly flaunted her fleet of delivery bikes, which she owned at just 20 years old. Now 22 in 2025, her success continues to be admired online, especially as the delivery industry in South Africa has expanded due to the growing demand for convenience.

Her story, shared under the username @magubhela_omuhle, stood as a strong example of entrepreneurship and determination among young South Africans. At an age when many are still finding their footing, she took a chance on business ownership, and it paid off. Her ability to identify the country’s growing reliance on delivery services showed foresight, and it resonated with a generation increasingly drawn to self-employment. In an economy where job scarcity remains a challenge, her initiative served as encouragement for young people to create opportunities for themselves rather than wait for them.

Young businesswoman inspires South Africans

The video’s viral success was massive, drawing more than 214,000 likes and 2,600 comments as it circulated across platforms. People were amazed by her confidence and drive at such a young age, and many praised her for breaking barriers in a male-dominated space like logistics. The conversation around her video extended beyond admiration; it sparked discussions about youth entrepreneurship and how social media can be a platform for inspiration rather than just entertainment.

South Africans celebrated her determination, calling her an example of how ambition and vision can rewrite your future. Many said her story showed the power of believing in your goals even when you’re young. The video continued to trend, inspiring countless others who dream of building something of their own in 2025 and beyond.

Mzansi applauds the young business owner

MaMnyandu said:

“Another good investment, congratulations, sis. 🥰”

TshepoSilaule shared:

“Hey, I’m 20 and bought my first bike this year, but it got stolen 😔. After seeing this, I’m inspired to try again. 🥺”

Dondesh offered some wisdom:

“Advice: don’t hire people with no ID, they’ll either take it or steal parts.”

Kabelo Wa Di Bendo added:

“Great investment, still better than owning a Bolt car right now. Three bikes cost a fraction of a car, and maintenance is cheaper. Very good move. 👍🏽”

Boss lady commented:

“Nice, cc. I’m 30 and have two cars doing Uber, but yho, management is hard, especially for a woman. 😪”

stevovoo wrote:

“The new generation should learn something from you, sis. Congratulations. 🥰”

Montwedibokaba cautioned:

“Congrats... but be careful; some drivers sell the bikes and claim they were stolen. I’ve already lost two.”

ℳ𝒶𝒢𝓊𝒷𝒽ℯ𝓁𝒶_𝒪𝓂𝓊𝒽𝓁ℯ (Creator) responded:

“Sanibonani, guys, I’ll make a video explaining everything soon. Please be patient; I’m getting lots of messages and comments. ❤️”

