Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene is making waves in South Africa with his inspiring journey to making it to the top in the real estate industry

The 28-year-old shared with Briefly News in an exclusive interview how he made his first million at a young age after enduring many challenges along the way

As part of the 2025 Briefly News Young Money Maker, he shared valuable advice for young people looking to start a business

A young South African entrepreneur shared his story of becoming a multiple award winner. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene in South Africa has defied all odds and proven his haters wrong after being kicked out of his father's house, going on to become an award-winning real estate entrepreneur and more.

Humble beginnings of a young entrepreneur

Born in Swaziland and raised in Johannesburg's East Rand, South Africa, Mhlonishwa was passionate about business and making money from a young age. However, his love for entrepreneurship led him to an unexpected path that caused him pain and despair.

Mhlonishwa realised his dream of entrepreneurship after making the most money at a school market day in Grade 7. He expressed how he sold video games, cold drinks, and caps to other students, prompting him to think he could sell anything.

"I looked for an industry where I knew if I were to put my all, I would become a billionaire one day," said Mhlonishwa who told Briefly News.

After the market day, he began selling cans of cool drinks, and he made his first R6,000 and later got caught after the school found the cans during the investigation process. But still, that did not stop Mhlonishwa, who was more determined than ever to make money and sought entrepreneurship after matriculating.

His decision to pursue business led to a fallout with his father, who kicked him out of the house at the age of 19. After dropping out of University, the 28-year-old became a receptionist through a friend. He became a personal assistant in the real estate company until he worked his way up.

Life in real estate is not always what it seems

Mhlonishwa revealed to the publication that a week before making a decision, he faced overwhelming events, including failing his final year of school and a toxic relationship with his father.

His dad was disappointed when he told him he didn’t want to pursue an engineering degree. He was kicked out of the house and stayed with his older cousin for a couple of months in a township called KwaThema.

With little more than ambition, Mhlonishwa did not stop there. He continued chasing his dreams, and it came with challenges and negative comments from many. One critic was a top South African agency manager who told him he would never sell a house.

Mhlonishwa did not let those comments define him, as he pressed on with his desire to succeed. He went on to sell 12 houses during that year, proving the doubters wrong. He became a multi-award-winning real estate entrepreneur and opened his own company. He established the South African Youth in Property Association (SAYIPA), which is committed to promoting excellence in the real estate industry and quickening change among young people.

Becoming a big giant in the industry did not come easily. The multi-award-winning real estate entrepreneur encountered numerous challenges, starting at the age of 19, particularly due to the industry's predominance of white professionals.

"The most interesting challenge I had to overcome was the fact that I was young, so I had to build a reputation too early because most homeowners I used to come across would be sceptical in giving me the opportunity to service what is known to be people’s most expensive assets. And the truth of the question was always the same, 'Why would I trust an inexperienced young man to sell my house?'"

He knew he had to win people's trust, so Mhlonishwa documented his wins through client reviews, testimonials, and showcase visuals in front of houses. He also gave Champagne bottles to clients as a congratulatory gift for buying their homes through him.

"So every new client I approached, I would also initiate the conversation with my stats on performance or send my profile full of my achievements and include all the services I had to offer. That strategy has been a game changer for my career ever since," Mhlonishwa added.

He went on to make his first million at 25, and although his relationship with his father was strained, he thanked his siblings and friends for their endless support during his entrepreneurial journey. As time went by, he went on to mend his relationship with his father, which took a lot of work and letting go of his ego.

"At the end of the day, your community build you, and it is important to build a strong community as well even as a business person, as there may come a time when you may lose all that R10 million in assets and you may need someone with that R10 million to save you."

Balancing success and personal life

Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Mhlonishwa received multiple awards, including the Top Education Youth-Owned Brand in South Africa by Wits Business School and YOBA 2023, and Best Real Estate and Development Business by Forty Under 40 Africa.

He was also recognised as the Fastest Growing Real Estate Brand by Global Brands Awards, named among the Top 100 Property Business Leaders by SAIBPP Top100, and was a Young Business Achiever Finalist by the University of Mpumalanga and BBQ Awards 2024.

Mhlonishwa also recently launched an Airbnb short-term rentals division last year, which has generated more than a million rand in revenue. He has also tapped into the UK marketspace, which elevated his status.

"I also completed my certificate in commercial real estate. It feels like I am starting again as an intern. I am looking forward to disrupting the commercial side of Real Estate, just as I have for the residential side," he said.

Mhlonishwa shared his secret to balancing success and his personal life by prioritising his personal development within his schedule.

"I get involved in reading books, watching podcasts and continuously educating myself. I am also a great delegator and have been fortunate enough to have a CEO in my company, so I do get to spend time with my partner at home and make time for my personal things while the company runs."

Advice for youth from a successful entrepreneur

The millionaire urged young people to read books, listen to informative podcasts, and learn in school.

"As young people, we need to start taking ownership of our space that we enter, we need to be unapologetic. I am a perfect example of that, I was unapologetic for chasing my goals. Fortunately, I landed up in a gold mine, but if you were to ask me if I had known then, no. Did I have the resources then? No. All I had was self-belief, and that's all you need. It's all in the mind."

Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene shares his inspiring journey of resilience and success, revealing how he earned his first million and beyond. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Source: Briefly News