Nuno Da Costa Mousinho is a pharmaceutical industry leader who obtained his BSc(Hons) and MSc Pharmacology degrees with distinction from the University of Pretoria

He has worked across 10 countries on major clinical trials, becoming a global citizen who represents South Africa on the international stage

Despite his demanding career, Nuno serves on the leadership team of The Footprints Foundation and mentors university graduates, committed to giving back

Apart from his pharmaceutical success, Nuno has been involved in podcast recording with international collaborators and was named among Briefly News' Young Money Makers

Nuno da Costa Mousinho, a pharmaceutical leader making a global impact.

Source: Original

Nuno Da Costa Mousinho stands as a testament to the power of vision, excellence, and purpose-driven leadership. At just over 30, this pharmaceutical industry leader has built an impressive career spanning multiple continents while remaining deeply committed to empowering the next generation of South African leaders.

Born in Eswatini due to his father's work, Nuno's childhood was shaped by exposure to different African countries and cultures. This global upbringing instilled values that would become the foundation of his success.

"I grew up in a home where I was raised to be a global citizen and to live life with integrity," he reflected. "We uphold integrity very highly because it sets you up for success."

Academic excellence as a foundation

Nuno's academic journey is marked by consistent excellence. He obtained his BSc(Hons) and MSc Pharmacology degrees, both with distinction, from the University of Pretoria. He then pursued an MBA with distinction from the University of Glasgow.

During his MBA studies, he received the prestigious Adam Smith Scholar Award of Excellence. He then completed the Oxford Executive Leadership Programme with distinction.

However, his approach to success extends far beyond academic achievement. It's rooted in a mindset that excellence should be applied to every task, regardless of its perceived importance.

"Whatever task you are doing, ensure that you do it with excellence," he emphasised. "If my task were to photocopy a document, I would do it 10 times better than anybody else. If my job were to upload a document, I would do it quicker than anybody else."

This philosophy became evident early in his career when he first joined the pharmaceutical industry. Despite having strong academic credentials, Nuno understood that proving himself in the corporate world required a show of value through consistent, exceptional performance.

Nuno da Costa Mousinho, a scholar-turned-industry leader transforming global healthcare.

Source: Original

Breaking barriers through international experience

Since joining the pharmaceutical industry, Nuno has worked across 10 countries, contributing to major clinical trials addressing infectious diseases common in these regions.

This extensive international experience brought its challenges, including the demanding nature of his work, making it difficult to stick to his daily routines—something he has now made time to enforce as he prioritises his health despite the demanding job. Additionally, when travelling to Western countries, he sometimes encountered subtle prejudice.

His strategy for overcoming such challenges is both practical and inspiring.

"I'm a representative of where I come from. I'm a representative of my family. I'm a representative of my culture. So it's my responsibility to actually showcase who we are," he explained.

When faced with unwelcoming environments, his approach is direct:

"I will speak up and contribute so people can actually see that I speak from a place of experience and wisdom."

Meet Nuno da Costa Mousinho, a South African pharmaceutical leader proudly representing his nation on the global stage.

Source: Original

The power of strategic vision

What sets Nuno apart is his commitment to long-term thinking and strategic planning. This mindset is what served as a push to getting him where he is today.

"I generally am a bigger-picture person. So I plan my life over a couple of years, knowing what I plan to achieve," he explained.

While Nuno acknowledges that he was naturally inclined toward big-picture thinking, he encourages others who want to build this habit to be patient with themselves and practise consistently. He believes they should learn valuable lessons from both their successes and setbacks along the way. His advice to young people is clear:

"Have a vision for your career. If you're a student, have a vision for your academic career. Have a vision for your family."

This approach to plan ahead for years in one go helped him to fund his international education independently through careful saving and planning over four years, supplemented by scholarships.

Nuno Da Costa Mousinho, a distinguished leader in global pharmaceutical research.

Source: Original

Nuno's daily routine

Today, Nuno continues to work across multiple African countries in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on clinical trials that address infectious diseases. He contributes to global health initiatives while representing South Africa on the international stage.

When asked if he has reached the end of the line, Nuno shared that he continues to perfect his craft and still has more to do; after all, he is always planning ahead.

"I feel I'm more focused on legacy now, how I can have an impact beyond my industry. I want to succeed with bringing in new medicines in South Africa so as to help the people and not for any personal gain," he shared.

His daily routine reflects his values, starting each day with devotionals:

"I engage in my daily devotionals, which are reading the Bible, journaling, and self-reflecting. I feel it sets my day up because there's mental clarity and it reminds me of my purpose and why I'm here on Earth."

A legacy of giving back

Beyond his career, he also focuses on improving the lives of others wherever he can. Nuno shared that his commitment to serving others began in his childhood home, where his parents modelled generosity and compassion.

During his university years and early career, he actively sought opportunities to make a difference. He participated in outreaches to orphanages and old age homes, and travelled to Zimbabwe and India to support children and people in need.

This early exposure to service naturally led Nuno to focus on mentoring when he established his career. Drawing from his challenges as a graduate, he now dedicates significant time to mentoring university students. His support includes CV crafting, LinkedIn optimisation, and interview preparation—going far beyond general advice to directly impact students' career prospects.

As his mentoring work grew, Nuno recognised the need to reach even more people. This led him to expand his impact through podcasting, collaborating with friends in the UK to address real workplace challenges.

Building on his individual mentoring and digital outreach, Nuno then committed to organised change by joining the leadership team of The Footprints Foundation, supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Free State province. His role focuses on financial aspects and strategic guidance to ensure sustainability while contributing to breaking cycles of poverty.

"It's always inspiring to see how you can remotely contribute to society and make a difference to children, ensuring that they can break the poverty cycle," he stated.

Nuno Da Costa Mousinho, a leader in pharmaceutical clinical research, travelling to advance drug development initiatives for global healthcare solutions.

Source: Original

Inspiring the next generation

For young South Africans who hear his story and aspire to similar career paths but feel trapped by financial constraints or lack of travel opportunities, Nuno offers practical guidance. His advice is particularly relevant for those who lack the drive to push themselves, and it's grounded in gratitude and local opportunity recognition:

"I would say to anyone who feels stuck—my first advice would be you don't need to travel to get an opportunity. Don't stay in a place where you are negative because of the external environment. I feel we have the power and the ability within us to dictate our opportunities and what comes our way. But you must have the right attitude and approach."

When asked about the most important factors in his success, Nuno identifies three key elements:

"Have a vision for your career and write it down. You must revisit that vision frequently so that you don't deviate from the vision. Whatever task you are doing, ensure that you do it with excellence. People at the top will take note of it. Remain curious and a work in progress. I might have a strong academic background, but it doesn't mean that I know everything."

Nuno Da Costa Mousinho's journey from a globally-minded child to an accomplished pharmaceutical leader demonstrates the power of vision, excellence, and commitment to serving others. His story shows that young South Africans can achieve remarkable success while making a meaningful impact on their communities and the world.

Named among Briefly News' 2025 Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers, his story serves as both an inspiration for anyone seeking to build a purposeful career rooted in integrity and service.

