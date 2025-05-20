A 20-year-old software engineering graduate has wowed South Africans after sharing his impressive academic journey and business achievements

The young man is not only a graduate but also the founder and CEO of a tech startup called Aeonium Technologies, which develops SaaS solutions for modern businesses

Social media users have praised his accomplishments, with many calling him a "true boss" and saying he's making South Africa proud with his early success

One young man from the Eastern Cape shared his graduation video that went viral. Images: @anamandla.zweni

Source: Facebook

A young tech entrepreneur has achieved what many dream of: graduating with a software engineering degree and running his own company by the age of 20.

Facebook user @anamandla.zweni shared a video in late May with the caption:

"Software Engineering Graduate and Founder & CEO of Tech Startup, at 20y/o!! Almost forgot that this was the whole point🥺❤️."

The video shows the excited graduate in his graduation attire being called to the stage at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). It also gives glimpses of his university journey and highlights his accomplishments as the founder of a tech startup.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Currently, the chief executive officer and founder of Aeonium Technologies Pty Ltd, the young man is also a McKinsey Forward Program candidate at McKinsey & Company. Born in Alice, Eastern Cape, he now lives in Cape Town, where he completed his B.Tech in Information Technology.

His educational background also includes programmes with Berlitz Corporation and Harvard Business School Online. The pride in his achievements is clear as the video shows his graduation ceremony and journey to success at such a young age.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Building a South African tech startup

At his company, Aeonium Technologies, the young entrepreneur is developing software as a service (SaaS) solutions to help modern businesses work more efficiently. The company focuses on creating user-friendly tools that enable real-time team collaboration and automated workflows to boost productivity.

Proudly South African, the tech startup aims to empower small to mid-sized businesses with technology that helps them succeed in the digital world.

Starting a tech startup is no small feat, especially when juggling university studies. Unlike traditional businesses, tech startups often face uncertainties, from proving there's a market for their product to figuring out if their idea is technically possible and finding customers who will buy it.

What sets tech startups apart is their goal to disrupt industries and change how things are done. They typically aim to grow quickly, make a big impact, and use innovative strategies to scale their business. For a young founder to achieve this while completing a degree is particularly impressive.

A 20-year-old shared a video of how he accomplished success at a young age. Images: @anamandla.zweni

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions to the young graduate

People on social media were quick to congratulate the young graduate and entrepreneur:

@Phiwokuhle Kubheka commented:

"You're a true boss! Keep making those moves 👏🔥"

@Maemu Chris Jr Malaka praised:

"This is massive! Congratulations are in order. 👏🏿👏🏿"

@Nandipha Sitole shared:

"Owh, mntanam, make your parents... No, that is not the only ones... You make SA proud. I am proud of you ...God bless you ❤️ 🙏 💓"

@Bucy Ngwenya said:

"Congratulations, very inspiring 👏 🥳"

@Thabela Mbongendlu noted:

"Big moves. Love this, congratulations ❤"

@Letlotlo Tlotliey expressed:

"I'm proud of you, man!❤👏"

Other inspiring graduation stories

Briefly News recently reported on a UKZN student who brought the graduation hall to its feet with a double celebration, proudly revealing his Kaizer Chiefs T-shirt during his graduation walk.

recently reported on a UKZN student who brought the graduation hall to its feet with a double celebration, proudly revealing his Kaizer Chiefs T-shirt during his graduation walk. Dr Louisa Dlamini made history by becoming the first black student to graduate with a Master of Medicine in Radiation Oncology from the University of Pretoria.

A young South African man has inspired many after sharing his journey to becoming a lawyer at just 22 years old.

Source: Briefly News