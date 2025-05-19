Dr Louisa Dlamini just became the first black student to graduate with a Master of Medicine (MMed) in Radiation Oncology from the University of Pretoria

She was inspired by the lack of cancer treatment access in disadvantaged communities, adding that she wanted to be part of the solution

Speaking to Briefly News, Dr Dlamini said growing up in a low-income household, juggling studies and motherhood, and feeling the pressure of being “the first” were all part of the climb

If you’ve ever needed proof that dreams do come true when the odds are stacked high against you, meet Dr Louisa Dlamini, South Africa’s new national pride. The 30-something-year-old just shattered history as the first black student to earn a Master of Medicine (MMed) in Radiation Oncology from the University of Pretoria (UP).

The University of Pretoria marks a new chapter with Dr Louisa Dlamini’s groundbreaking graduation in Radiation Oncology. Images: Supplied

And this isn’t just theoretical or all about the qualifications - this is about a generation win wrapped in resilience, prayer, and a whole lot of love from Mabopane.

A moment that’s greater than a milestone

“This is not an individual achievement,” Dr Dlamini told Briefly News.

“It’s a moment that represents hope, resilience, and the determination of those who have come before me. I may be the first, but I’m definitely not the last.”

This is history in the making, folks - not the yay - clap - once - and - move - on variety, but the kind that reshapes the future for young black women considering if they belong in white lab coats and oncology research labs. And Louisa? She’s not only joining the conversation - she’s dominating the room.

The moment the spark hit

So, how did she fall in love with cancer therapy?

“When I worked in a district hospital, I would see so many suffering patients, waiting for therapy which arrived too late,” she said, adding further that the “progressive and dynamic nature” of radiation oncology appealed to her.

And come on - most of us still think radiation oncology is some sci-fi science. Dr Dlamini has a clear and simple explanation:

“A radiation oncologist uses high - energy X - rays to locate and destroy cancer cells. It’s one of the primary weapons we use against cancer.”

Speaking to Briefly News freelance journalist Mkhululi Chimoio, Dr Dlamini discussed the sometimes overwhelming weight of being “the first”.

“There were moments that I felt isolated, like I was the sole one to voice for a whole group. It’s freeing and exhausting,” she said.

“But it’s taught me that much more about being an advocate. I now know that holding space for people is part of the work.”

And hold space, she did. She’s not just revelling in her spotlight - she’s building a stage for many others to share.

The roots that raised her

She told Briefly News that growing up in a financially strained household in Mabopane wasn’t a sad backstory - it was a training ground.

“Discipline and perseverance were daily lessons,” she said.

Her uncle, Dr Mandla Mdawe, the first doctor in their family, became her guiding star.

“I saw how education could completely change someone’s life. That stuck with me.”

From the township streets to the revered corridors of UP, Louisa had her eye on the prize, even when life tried to cast a shadow on her. Her three daughters, her mother’s prayers, and a community that would not let her fall - that’s what keeps her going.

Louisa had her eye on the prize, even when life tried to cast a shadow on her. Image: Supplied

So, what’s next?

With the MMed behind her now, Dr Dlamini isn’t slowing down. If anything, she’s accelerating.

“I want to expand access to oncology for underserved populations,’ she said, and hopes to establish outreach programs for cancer prevention and early detection.

She’s a mentorship rocker

“Where you’re from should never tell you what you can do. I want students from disadvantaged communities to know - they can do this, we belong here.”

She’s also challenging the system (respectfully, but bluntly):

“The number of training institutions in this country is just too limited. We need more inclusive, accessible programmes to shift the needle of transformation in medicine.”

If she could speak to her younger self?

“I’d say, trust the process. You’re doing better than you think. Setbacks are lessons. Keep going.”

And if you ever needed a motivation to keep chasing your wildest dreams today, remember her name: Dr Louisa Dlamini. First black MMed in Radiation Oncology graduate at UP, first - but certainly not the last.

