A student at the University of Zululand showed off his excitement at graduation and entertained many

His extreme expression of pride floored many South Africans after watching his trending video on TikTok

People roasted him in a thread of comments on the now-viral social media post that was made public a day ago

Graduation season is upon us, and excellent students are inspiring those who also want to take the same academic journey.

SA was wowed by an extreme Zulu student. Image: @lusandawilliams23

Youngsters online have been sharing their preparations for the big day, which inspires more people to stay focused on their studies.

Student shows off excitement at graduation

A young South African man could not contain his excitement as he walked across the stage to collect his university qualification. The youngster who went to the University of Zululand amazed many people at the ceremony.

He jumped up and down and also rolled on the floor while approaching the Vice Chancellor. His professors were floored by his gymnastic moves and laughed at his silly behaviour.

The crowd in attendance roared with laughter as the guy jumped up and down like popcorn in an open pan. He also did the split mid-air and finally calmed down to kneel before the Vice Chancellor.

People were still amused by his silly performance. One chap filmed the goofy student and posted his video on TikTok,

The clip was well-received and garnered over 374K views in less than a day. Mzansi roasted him in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by Zulu graduate on TikTok

Social media users roasted the chap in a thread of comments:

@ottyy2021 explained:

“It’s always these people from the faculty of arts or education because no medicine or engineering students will have this much energy on graduation, they will be exhausted.”

@Siyanda said:

”Thanks to all professors who allow these kids to express their feelings as they show in various ways during their graduation proceedings.”

@Caddystyles shared:

“This one is getting a diploma in Wind Management.”

@Thabiso Robson Kekana commented:

“That time you bought him a suit and hired a graduation gown.”

@Tarbanie joked:

“I hear he received a degree in Karate.”

@ozo concluded:

“Whatever he was studying made him mad.”

@eliot wrote:

“That time he was fetching his diploma in photography.”

@ft.slindo assumed:

“He probably did this while studying.”

@Tshegofatso Ndlovu realised:

“This is someone’s future husband.”

@Ama Nda was excited by the video:

“I’ve been waiting for this content from KZN universities.”

@GODWITHU wondered:

“What will he do when he gets his Master's degree?”

