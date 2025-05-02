A young South African man shared with Mzansi how Mzansi is slowly becoming a first-world country

He mentioned a couple of things that are building up to the grand moment and the current times we’re in

Social media users were fond of his words and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

South Africa has made its mark globally on various occasions, and Mzansi thinks it’s time to level up even more.

TheOne chap hopped on TikTok to explain to internet users how South Africa is slowly becoming a first-world country.

South Africa becoming first-world country

Litha Ki, a young South African man from Gqeberha, believes that Mzansi is very close to becoming a first-world country. The chap is aware of the natural resources that could change the climate for the country.

He also touched on South Africa’s popularity, thanks to the dedicated artists and engaging social media content. He predicted that the government would be much more dependable in the foreseeable future as youngsters get involved in politics and parliamentary operations.

Ki is proud of how the country was able to flourish regardless of its oppressive regimes. The Xhosa man predicted that the Western nations would start crumbling down soon. He said:

“The rules have changed now.”

His video went viral and garnered 104K views. Mzansi was fond of his thoughts and communicated with him in a thread of comments.

SA becoming first-world country

Social media users shared their thoughts on the topic:

@Advocate of Self Love wrote:

“Bhuti, I've been singing this song for over three years now! We are in a portal of change, and we are going to be a giant in the world!”

@Billionaire prayed:

“I hope this comes true in my lifetime.”

@Mmakgotso said:

“They would have never oppressed Africa if it had no treasures.”

@Mandisa Makubu 🇿🇦 commented:

“Fellow dreamer here, I agree with literally all you’ve said. Not everyone has to be part of the moment, we only need a few hundred people to help propel this dream.”

@Frans Pale highlighted:

“The pillars of achieving a first world country include having strong leadership, investment in improving education and infrastructure, international trade, and incentives for entrepreneurship.”

@Nombuyiseli Lolo Kunjuzwa raised a point:

“We have a lot of cleaning up to do first. Starting with the ANC.”

@Angie_lopha said:

“These are comforting words. I hope we get the jobs. We are struggling, my brother, as South Africans.”

@Essence Emporium wrote:

“From your mouth to God's ears, let it be so. Amen.”

