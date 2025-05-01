Tyla had the whole of Mzansi and the rest of the world when she dropped her feature on the Show Me Love remix

TikTokkers have shared their thoughts on the song, and Americans have agreed to turn it into the song of the summer

One Xhosa chap could not contain his excitement and started grooving to the vibey song, which trended on TikTok

Tyla’s new music contribution had the whole world dancing after dropping her verse on the Show Me Love remix.

Mzansi was entertained by a groovy man on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The pop star once again topped the charts and made South Africans proud by taking up space globally.

Man dances to Tyla’s Show Me Love

A Xhosa gent could not keep calm after Tyla dropped her verse on the Show Me Love remix. Known for his crazy dance moves, Luzuko Ludopie from the Eastern Cape entertained South Africans on TikTok.

The man expressed his love for the sick tune by dancing in his famous kitchen and his popular farmers’ outfit. Ludopie’s brand is dancing to trending songs on his social media and making Mzansi laugh.

His recent clip showing love for Tyla’s latest contribution went viral and garnered 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. He captioned his video:

“This Tyla collab is the one that got Uncle off his feet. I never knew I needed this version, now malume is up.”

Mzansi could not stop talking about the chap’s outrageous moves and hyped him up by convincing him that he was way better than Usher and Chris Brown. Some even suggested that Tyla start booking him to be a part of her music videos.

His unserious responses to the comments left by social media users on his now-viral post floored many who camped in the comments section. His post generated a thread of over two thousand comments in less than a day.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi entertained by groovy uncle

Social media users shared their thoughts on the uncle’s sweet moves:

A Xhosa uncle wowed SA with his unusual moves.

Source: TikTok

@Sips praised the groovy uncle:

“I love your energy, you’re entertaining.”

@Tatted Giant🖤 was entertained by the goofy chap:

“Uncle of the country.”

@mphoza🌸 was impressed by the uncle’s funny moves:

“He ate, don’t play with him, please.”

@Tiara-Lee hyped the goofy Xhosa man up:

“You danced better than Usher and Chris Brown.”

@#Nancy ❤️💖Hlako was floored by the uncle’s appearance:

“The outfit and the dance don't match.”

@mildredmusasa decided that uncle won:

“Challenge closed.”

@Torres pointed out:

“Tyla needs you in her music videos.”

@lebohang _motsapi chuckled:

“Someone's strict dad.”

