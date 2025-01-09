A South African family hopped on the new Vathela dance challenge on TikTok and made waves

The tribe did their best and moved harmoniously to the electrifying Gqom beat by Campmasters

Gqom was birthed in Durban as a sub-genre of many South African sounds and made famous by prominent musicians

Mzansi people are not one to shy away from exciting TikTok challenges, as they’ve also produced their fair share of trendy content.

Many Amapiano songs have charted after successful social media challenges thrived on a global scale.

Family shuts down new Vathela TikTok challenge

A TikTok couple shared a lovely family moment on their feed, and it immediately went viral. Mukayilisiwe and Ross are an interracial couple with whom South Africans have fallen in love.

Their 680.9K followers highly adore their authenticity and love for each other. The pair documents their day-to-day lives and entertains their audience by shooting exciting challenges.

Their recent video shows them shutting down the new Vathela challenge with their big family. The tribe harmoniously danced together and made a good impression online.

The origin of Gqom music in South Africa

Gqom is one of the most successful music genres in South Africa. According to an article by Bubble Gum Club, the sound was birthed in Durban in the early 2000s.

Musicians like Tzozo & Professor, Big Nuz, Dj Tira, Dj Sox, and Dj Twitty helped popularise the sound by dropping back-to-back hits. Gqom experienced its peak in 2009 and has since reshaped its soundscape by drawing in more influence from current music styles, thus birthing new sub-genres.

Mzansi impressed by family doing Vathela dance challenge

Social media users were geeked by the family and commented:

@mthimkhulumehlo pointed out:

“Gogo got into her own ‘Zuma must go’ motion.”

@Zamangwanya_ was impressed by one family member:

“Did you guys see the lady in black and white? Come on now.”

@Ruberto Scholtz said:

“Give the lady in the black and white space.”

@Nkosazane Mkhize pointed out:

“The party is on the right side of the screen.”

@X0li commented:

“Step aside. Mother-in-law killing it.”

@sn3arcele said:

“It’s the dad for me.”

@Ayanda Mvuyana confessed:

“The white lady wearing black and white is my fighter. With those moves, I would go to the car with her. She is definitely better than me.”

