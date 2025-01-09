A young South African man proudly took to social media to show his auntie's luxurious lifestyle

The #RichAuntChallenge clip revealed the lineup of expensive cars that she uses to cruise around town

Thousands of netizens were shook by the wealth, calling her life the definition of soft life goals

A man flaunted his aunt's luxury cars online. Image: @ndalo.mokoena

Yoh, if you didn’t know Mzansi has some serious ballers, this TikTok video will remind you.

Woman's car collection displayed online

A young man recently joined the #RichAuntChallenge, leaving viewers shook after flexing his aunt’s jaw-dropping car collection. Talk about soft life vibes!

The video takes us straight into the luxurious garage, where rows of high-end cars are parked like they’re on display at an auto show.

From Bentleys to Ferraris, the collection screams money. The young man didn’t hold back from expressing his pride.

TikTok video wows Mzansi

The awe-inspiring clip was shared on the TikTok page @ndalo.mokoena and got thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers couldn’t believe their eyes with the unbelievable display of wealth.

Look at a few comments below:

@NomveloMnguni asked:

"Is your aunt Ayanda Thabethe? 😭"

@UmZuluOlapisayo stated:

"This is the only rich aunt I've seen from this rich aunt trend."

@Nathi commented:

"What does she do for a living nam ngibe uRich Aunt. 😔"

@siahSibah wrote:

"We have been lied to. Most of us think money is scarce but the truth is there's so much money on this planet."

@Schwärz joked:

"We will be there, with all this unsolicited evidence. 😭"

@shaunellekulshekaran shared:

"I love the shoes off in the Ferrari. 🥹"

@Jordsza typed:

"Stop gatekeeping your aunt. Share her IG."

@maphephandaba.sa added:

"Tjo I’d ask her to borrow me the Ferrari to go to buy bread, then I go to my kasi to flex. 😂"

Other rich auntie news that trended

A local designer served rich aunt vibes with her silk dress and the post left netizens amazed.

Mzansi was convinced a woman was the rich auntie in her family after seeing her vibes at a family gathering.

Netizens called a woman a rich auntie after she bragged about money and her house being paid off.

