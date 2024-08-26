A local designer has wowed social media with her stunning R350 silk dress in gold, praised for its "rich aunt vibes" and "old money" appeal

Users have expressed excitement and plans to wear the dress for formal events, with comments highlighting its elegance and luxury

The dress's sophisticated design has garnered widespread admiration and interest in ordering from the designer

A local designer's R350 gold silk dress is a social media hit, praised for its elegance and luxury. Images: @i_meldaaaaaa.

Local designer and tailor @i_meldaaaaaa has taken social media by storm with her latest creation—a breathtaking silk dress priced at just R350.

The dress, showcased in a rich gold hue and paired with a matching headband, has been dubbed "rich aunt vibes" and "old money" by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The stunner dress

The video celebrated the dress's luxurious silk material and sophisticated design, which has garnered widespread praise on social media:

Users have quickly shared their admiration for and intentions to wear the dress for various occasions, as well as potential orders from @i_meldaaaaaa.

@User expressed her excitement, saying:

"Lalela , khabo Mali." [Listen... where money belongs.]

@Mapule agreed, highlighting the dress's elegance and suitability for formal events:

"I want this dress for the wedding, it gives me elegance."

@Lindoh💗 chimed in, noting:

"I feel like going to a women's conference or what what church event and look like I am earning millions wuuuu. This is so beautiful."

Similarly, @RebaoneRee emphasised the dress's appeal to her, saying:

"Oh, this dress is a must 😍😍 more so for me as an East African wife 🔥🔥"

Others have praised the material and overall luxury of the dress. @Ms_Manuel commented"

"Material is giving ☺️"

While @Lebohang briefly described the dress as:

"Giving luxury 🔥💯"

