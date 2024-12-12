A lady shared a blog of all the things she would buy a guy who would treat her like the egg she is

She made a stop at a local store that sold branded items and browsed around as she smiled to herself, thinking about her dream man

Social media users were amazed by the products sold at the store and interacted with the lady in the comments

Women always complain about not knowing what to buy their men for their birthdays or Valentine’s Day.

A Mzansi hun plugged baddies with gift ideas for their boyfriends. Image: @belindagwala

One hun came to the rescue and shared footage of a collection of items to choose from.

Lady plugs women with what to buy their men

A funny TikTokker, Belinda Gwala, made Mzansi laugh hysterically when she shared footage from her travels. Gwala plugged women with what they should buy for a good man.

She filmed ridiculous items at a local store, including branded socks. The Coca-Cola, Grandpa, and Garfield branded socks dusted her as she shopped.

The shop is Hart Mark in Harties.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gifts made for men at local stores

Social media users could not deal with the foolery and commented:

@SK confessed:

“Deep down, I like the Grandpa socks.”

@🙂 was dusted by the vlog:

“Get him the Aromat socks to spice the relationship up?”

@anishah.h🏳️‍🌈 explained her problem:

“My problem is I don’t see anything with them, and I’d actually wear them.”

@Mawu Veins shared:

“Guys, where are these shops? My toxic trait will make me buy every single one of these.”

@Simbonge Dlamini confessed:

“I lowkey want these for myself.”

@RuralGhelOkhumshayo trolled:

“I need those Grandpa socks and experience head-to-toe healing.”

@Motale Best Mogajane spoke on behalf of all men:

“We are tired of socks and sandals for appreciation. That’s why we behave recklessly.”

