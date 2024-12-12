Global site navigation

“Spice the Relationship Up”: Woman Plugs Ladies With What to Buy Their Men, SA Huns React
People

“Spice the Relationship Up”: Woman Plugs Ladies With What to Buy Their Men, SA Huns React

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A lady shared a blog of all the things she would buy a guy who would treat her like the egg she is
  • She made a stop at a local store that sold branded items and browsed around as she smiled to herself, thinking about her dream man 
  • Social media users were amazed by the products sold at the store and interacted with the lady in the comments 

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Women always complain about not knowing what to buy their men for their birthdays or Valentine’s Day.

Lady plugs SA with gifts for boys
A Mzansi hun plugged baddies with gift ideas for their boyfriends. Image: @belindagwala
Source: TikTok

One hun came to the rescue and shared footage of a collection of items to choose from.

Lady plugs women with what to buy their men

A funny TikTokker, Belinda Gwala, made Mzansi laugh hysterically when she shared footage from her travels. Gwala plugged women with what they should buy for a good man.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

She filmed ridiculous items at a local store, including branded socks. The Coca-Cola, Grandpa, and Garfield branded socks dusted her as she shopped.

Read also

"Batswadi will be the death of us": SA feels pain of woman handwashing curtains in bathtub

The shop is Hart Mark in Harties.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gifts made for men at local stores 

Social media users could not deal with the foolery and commented:

@SK confessed:

“Deep down, I like the Grandpa socks.”

@🙂 was dusted by the vlog:

“Get him the Aromat socks to spice the relationship up?”

@anishah.h🏳️‍🌈 explained her problem:

“My problem is I don’t see anything with them, and I’d actually wear them.”

@Mawu Veins shared:

“Guys, where are these shops? My toxic trait will make me buy every single one of these.”

@Simbonge Dlamini confessed:

“I lowkey want these for myself.”

@RuralGhelOkhumshayo trolled:

“I need those Grandpa socks and experience head-to-toe healing.”

@Motale Best Mogajane spoke on behalf of all men:

“We are tired of socks and sandals for appreciation. That’s why we behave recklessly.”

3 more funny stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: