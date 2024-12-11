A woman’s video of her washing curtains in Dezemba struck a chord with South African people

The TikTok footage shows the young lady hilariously tackling the dreaded chore with a unique outfit

Netizens in the comments section chimed with stories of how they keep their homes clean during the holidays

A woman complained about December chores at her home. Image: @lolo_mlotywa

Source: TikTok

We all love Dezemba vibes, but in most Mzansi households, it comes with tedious spring cleaning.

December house cleaning chores

One woman had to face the ultimate home chore. She shared a video of her washing curtains in the bathtub by hand.

Admirable, right? Most would toss them in a machine and hope for no tears in the fabric.

It seems it's not all fun and games for her this festive season. Her post, captioned "It's about to be a long week," hit home for many who will be occupied with tedious chores.

Video gets Mzansi TikTok users talking

The clip on her TikTok page @lolo_mlotywa clocked 149k views and lots of engagement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens could feel her pain, offering both sympathy and their own Dezemba cleaning horror stories.

See some reactions below:

@Namzyaps said:

"I know you found that tutu in the back of some closet whilst doing spring cleaning and put it right on. 😭😭😭"

@lesego shared:

"Promised my sister to help her she's 8 months pregnant and I regret that decision."

@PalesaMonareng commented:

"Spring cleaning started the first week of December. 😭🤚 I'm so tired."

@Geezyblanco posted:

"I said no to my mom, and offered to pay for someone else to do it. 😭"

@thando wrote:

"I finished washing windows now at 7pm yoh hai. 😞"

@Mahlee stated:

"My mom makes us repaint the walls every December. 😭"

@CrownJewelsSA mentioned:

"I started last week, room by room. 🤣🤣🤣 I'm not going to suffer by doing it all in one day."

@Lethabo-Mashala added:

"Batswadi will be the death of us. 😫😫"

3 TikTok users tackle household chores

A US man shared a video of his South African wife handling traditional 'makoti' chores like a pro.

Frustrated with malfunctioning appliances, a woman decided to do her laundry by hand.

A man’s hilarious TikTok video, where he mimics washing machine noises while washing his clothes by hand.

