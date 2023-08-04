This man embraced his handwashing struggles by channelling his inner washing machine, leaving people laughing

TikTok user @sihlemnukwa shared footage of himself washing clothes by hand, making noises like a washing machine

People thanked the man for the light-hearted video and for turning a mundane task into a good laugh

Washing clothes by hand is not a fun task. This man channelled his inner washing machine to uplift the moment, and footage of him doing his thing left people in stitches.

This funny guy shared footage of himself washing clothes by hand, making noises like a washing machine, and people laughed hard. Image: TikTok / @sihlemnukwa

Hand washing is a normal task in many homes across Mzansi because washing machines are expensive, and so are electricity and water.

Mzansi man handwashing making washing machine noises in TikTok video goes viral

TikTok user @sihlemnukwa shared a hilarious video of himself washing clothes by hand while making it as if he was a washing machine. This guy's sense of humour is on point.

Take a look at this funny moment, anyone who has hand washed has definitely felt like a washing machine at one point or another lol:

South African people laugh silly at the funny TikTok video

People couldn't help but burst with laughter. This man embraced his struggles and turned it into something funny, and people loved it.

Read some of the comments:

Mm was finished:

“I didn't see this coming ”

Lerato loved the sense of humour:

“Mina, I’m not going anywhere there's no place like South Africa ”

Lusitoluhle laughed:

“No, man, there's something lesiyihogela in the air ayikho right ”

Jaz Anderson was all for it:

“Had I known this hack when we had no washing machine, I would've enjoyed laundry day ”

Londindima thanked:

“Day made”

