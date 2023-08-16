A sanitation worker had an unfortunate accident while on the job after he found a disposed cricket bat

One video shows how the man possibly injured a woman who was walking past while he was messing around with his bat discovery

The footage of the incident had people laughing, and many commented with hilarious takes at the unlucky woman's expense

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man who collects garbage ended up going viral. Many people were invested in a video of how things escalated quickly between him and another bystander.

A Facebook video shows a trash collector using a cricket bat he spotted in the bin and how he hit a woman, which had Mzansi laughing. Image: NuriaE/ViewStock/D4Fish

Source: Getty Images

The video of the woman getting hurt in the face by the garbage man received thousands of likes. A lot of people had hilarious commentary about the mishap.

Sanitation worker hurts woman while on the job

A Facebook video by @ngubendlovu.kabheke shows a rubbish collector finding a cricket bat. In a childlike fashion, he played with it until it slipped from his hands and hit a woman. Watch the video by clicking here.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Online users crack up over Facebook video

Some people could not help but laugh at the cricket bat incident. Some netizens side-eyed the worker in sanitation for being careless.

Khulekany KG Ntuli wrote:

"Magnificent."

Mxolisi Tim Ngolela commented:

"I apologise for laughing."

Blessing Craig Hatitye added:

"What kind of playing is this?"

Don Songton Vellem

"Jhooo ibhadi elingaka (So much bad luck)."

Thabo Sleek T joked:

"It's a 6."

South Africans love to see prank videos

Many people often go viral when they play tricks on others. Videos of pranks are usually a hit, especially when there is an epic fail included.

Former garbage man graduates from Harvard in wholesome underdog story

Briefly News previously reported that Rehan Staton, a young man who once worked as a sanitation worker in Prince George's County, Maryland, has graduated from Harvard Law School.

He received big cheers when he recently crossed the stage to collect his certificate on graduation day.

Staton garnered attention when he found out he had been admitted into Harvard in 2020. Since then, he's made the most of his time at Harvard, focusing on where he's going and reflecting on where he's been.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News