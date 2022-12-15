A mom pulled an epic prank on her daughter that left her in tears and hyperventilating from the horror

The playful mom told her that she failed Grade 3 and calmly watched her daughter go through all the emotions

The funny TikTok video had people empathising with the cute little girl in the comments section

A little girl breaks down in tears thinking she failed Grade 3. Image: @ditiroseika/TikTok

Source: UGC

It's that time of the year, and pupils across the country are getting their final school reports for the year.

For some, it's a time of celebration, and one Mzansi parent thought she'd mark the moment with a few tears and rapid heartbeats.

In a TikTok video posted by @ditiroseika, a mom told her daughter that her peers would be advancing to Grade 4 while she repeats Grade 3.

The smart little girl was shocked that she failed and asked her mom to see the report for herself. She said she was going to die from a heart attack and started to tear up.

Eventually, her mother came clean and congratulated her with a high 5 and a kiss.

Mzansi TikTokkers said the video gave them flashbacks to their childhood, and they remembered how nerve-racking it was to open school reports.

@ja_e_ said:

"No, but she said "Anything is fine" but her average is 82% if I'm not mistaken."

@rethamonyane posted:

"That “I’m supposed to see it first” is giving me PTSD. I wasn’t allowed to open my report because I wasn’t paying for school fees."

@scarmarked_iammom stated:

"The, "I'm going to die part". Mama you're wrong."

@oyamamase257 mentioned:

"Parents aren’t good people. I remember at the end of Grade 7 my dad pulled the same prank on me. I cried, congratulations to her ❤️❤️"

@nasaa.reloadedd wrote:

"She went through all possible emotions. Please never do that to her again."

@sammykhuzz said:

"No please don’t do that, her heart is beating ☹️☹️☹️she’s soo adorable."

@motivational_lux added:

"The fact that she got above the grade average in all her subjects in the final. Mama doesn’t play when it comes to the books."

@nombusok1 posted:

"Her responses show that she's confident and has a positive outlook no matter what. You've given nothing but love to this child."

Source: Briefly News