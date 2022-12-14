A man tried his luck with a stunner by attempting to lick her face while partying, and she didn't like it at all

The clip showed the pair dancing with her phone out and her showing her tongue in the entertaining clip

South Africans were left howling because of the chain of events and some showed sympathy for the gent

Mzansi peeps couldn't contain their hearty laughs after a man tried to lick a stunner's face, only for her to shut him down with a deep-rooted 'voetsek.'

Most peeps said that the stunner's tongue being out might have invited the advance from the gent. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

@kulanicool posted some laughing emojis as the caption to the Twitter post that had peeps doing the same thing in the comment section. The clip starts with the lady vibing along with the man quite innocently. The two get chummy to the point of her sticking out her tongue.

Unintended signals

Following the action of the lady, the man then tries to lick her face which she absolutely didn't want at all. The gent most likely thought that her sticking out her tongue in such close proximity might have meant for him to make his advance.

Either way, a whole face lick still seems somewhat heavy-handed compared to what she did. South Africans couldn't help but crack up at the clip and show sympathy for the gent. See the comments below:

@PH_Skolo said:

" He got carried away yaz "

@miyelani_mabasa mentioned:

" That hai votseeek came from a place of disgust."

@NtsebiH posted:

@ZGoasu commented:

"He thought he could sneak a kiss but bam bambile "

@RulzKay1_ said:

" I really thought they were vibing."

@maridadi3 shared:

@Semaraynwa mentioned:

"Will wait for the next round of drinks."

@Sussyba08105681 commented:

"It was his first time invited."

