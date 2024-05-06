A woman took to social media to showcase how her taxi driver bae surprised her in the most sweetest way

In the video, the lady can be seen walking towards her man as he hands her a gift, leaving many people in awe

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple

A lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe.

A Taxi driver surprised his girlfriend on her graduation day with a grand gesture in a TikTok video. Image:@maphe4theepoet

Taxi driver boyfriend gives bae flowers on graduation

A young man went above and beyond to ensure his girlfriend was well cared for on her graduation day. The taxi driver's boyfriend arrives at his girlfriend's neighbourhood, who goes by the TikTok handle @maphe4theepoet. The gent's bae can be seen walking towards him.

As the video continued, the gentleman exited his taxi and handed his girlfriend flowers. He then hugs her and kisses her at the end of the clip.

The clip captured the attention of many people online and became a viral hit, gathering over 279K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the couple

South Africans loved the woman's video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple's adorable moment.

Ntodlamini said:

"Why abantu becabangi ukuthi uzamshiya...ai.Congrats, girl. May God bless and protect your relationship."

Life lessons & love added:

"Thank you for showing us that true love does exist no matter the circumstances, ningakhohlwana please."

Thabiso Nkosi wished them well"

"May he be forever your type."

Olwethu mhlongo@23 commented:

"Wow, love lives here."

Nonhlanhla W Mahamba said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

