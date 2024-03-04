A young man surprised his partner on her birthday in the sweetest way, and the clip has gone vial

The pupil bought his girlfriend multiple gifts for her special, and the girl was left in tears

The online community reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple

An adorable clip of a high school couple has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of the young man's grand gesture.

Girlfriend gets surprised by high school bae

The footage posted by @daqueen044 on TikTok shows the couple hugging at the back of the classroom, and the young girl was emotional as she lay on her bae's shoulders. As the video progresses, the four gift bags, Debonair's pizza, and cake are shown.

The young lady sits down, and the gentleman hands her a packet of Lay's chips and Hungry Lion meal, which he bought for her. In the next scene, he gives her clothing, leaving her emotional.

Watch the video below:

People reacts to the video

The clip of the high school couple gathered over 1.2 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. Social media users were left in awe of the gentleman's grand gesture to his girlfriend as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while others simply gished over the adorable pair.

Phorimpho said:

"Haibo, even kids do better than us."

Murunwa Juddy asked:

"Where do this kids get the money."

HungryLionSA wrote:

"This is so cute, Please help us find them."

Flowergal added:

"The boy his well trained from his home, well done parents."

Magdelineboitumel5 shared:

"In my time, my mom would beat me until I returned those clothes; lucky you are Ama 2k."

