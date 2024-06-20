Brenda Ngxoli addressed the emotional and financial abuse at the hands of her family

The actress revealed that she has supported her loved ones for years, only for her mom and sister to attack her on several occasions

Mzansi sympathised with Brenda, with some suggesting that she cut her family off and move on with her life

Brenda Ngxoli says she suffered years of abuse from her family. Images: brendangxoli

Brenda Ngxoli recently aired her family's dirty laundry and accused her mother and sister of abuse over the years.

Brenda Ngxoli exposes her family

Brenda Ngxoli has been speaking her mind, exposing several people who've done her dirty, and it's clear that she's only getting started.

After Briefly News reported on the actress' allegations against David James, Brenda returned to air her family's dirty laundry.

According to Brenda, she has suffered years of physical, emotional and financial abuse from her sister, who she supported for years only to accuse her of trying to kill her and their mother:

"I left Sangomahood because she started accusing me of trying to kill her and Mum. She said I was behind her lack of success and never graduating from TSIBA.

"At every turn, I'm being threatened with lawyers. On another occasion, Mum wanted to beat me with a stick. I have supported my mum and sister with everything. One day, when visiting them, my sister kicked me out at 11 pm."

The former The Queen star also poured her heart out about her sister physically assaulting their mother, and having a social worker sent to her after exposing her family.

Mzansi reacts to Brenda Ngxoli's statement

Followers felt sorry for Brenda and suggested that she end contact with her family - something the actress isn't willing to do:

"That's exactly what Lumka would want, for me to leave everything I worked hard for to her. Why must I start from scratch? That's just broad-day robbery."

vutomi_precious suggested:

"You need to cut them off and let them fend for themselves. It would be much better if you ceased all communications with them."

ZizweMabece said:

"Sometimes, leaving things is the best way forward. Stop blocking your blessings and let everything go. Karma will serve them what they deserve."

Meanwhile, some netizens believe Brenda and her family need professional help to resolve their issues:

GodPenuel said:

Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing with us. I think you all need counselling, individually and as a group."

Lwazikubeka wrote:

"I think all of you need help. She speaks of your manic episodes, and you say they are abusive. I wish healing to you all."

