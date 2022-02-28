Brenda Ngxoli has walked away from Mzansi Magic telenovela, The Queen , after three years of entertaining viewers as Nomaprincess

The actress is reported to have had a salary dispute with Ferguson Films, which she struggled to resolve for quite some time

Viewers of the show took to social media to share their mixed reactions to the news of Ngxoli leaving the show

Brenda Ngxoli has made the decision to leave her role on The Queen. The actress has allegedly been unhappy with her pay and failed to negotiate a raise. Fans of the telenovela have expressed their opinions on the move.

Brenda Ngxoli will be leaving 'The Queen' after three years of playing Nomaprincess. Image: @brendangxoli

Brenda Ngxoli is leaving Ferguson Films production, The Queen. The actress has made the decision to take her talents somewhere where she can be paid accordingly.

ZAlebs reports that Ngloxi made the decision to quit after failing to negotiate a pay raise. Brenda saw it fit to leave rather than staying and accepting below below-average salary.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela broke the news on Twitter, bringing about mixed reactions from viewers of the show. Some sided with Brenda while others criticised her character on the show.

@banizi said:

"As much as there are allegations that Ferguson’s underpay its employees; but Brenda was out of job for many years. Hay inoba uyilibele indlala asuka kuyo. Many people are jobless yena naku eTala. It’s not as if she has a scarce skill."

@PhysoMadness wrote:

"One day we will talk about how Connie is a pandemic on South African television."

@Sosorico tweeted:

"Ferguson Films is always on the forefront of not paying actors while Connie drives around in Bentleys and Rolls Royces."

Brenda has since disputed this claim saying:

"So now you are telling me What I did a month ago Mpela and yet mna I know nothing ngalento uyithethayo #HandsOffFergusonFilms ..... yiza nazo! What else did I do that I have no idea of. Check your Sources. I love ❤ @Connie_Ferguson @FegusonFilms for the opportunity and love."

‘The Queen’ reportedly cancelled after 7 years, viewers of the Mzansi Magic telenovela share mixed reactions

Briefly News reported that The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently, the current season is the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The show is likely to end this year. The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson has been trying her best to act while producing the show while still mourning the death of the love of her life. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the show will not be renewed for another season.

