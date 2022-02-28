Popular South African soapie The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being one of Mzansi Magic's leading telenovelas for the past seven years

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the current season is the last season of the show as its contract for the upcoming season has not been renewed

Soapie lovers took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on the news, with many sharing that they're happy it has finally been cancelled

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently the current season is the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Shona and Connie Ferguson's ‘The Queen’ has reportedly been cancelled. Image: @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

The show is likely to end this year. The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

Shona's wife Connie Ferguson has been trying her best to act while producing the show while still mourning the death of the love of her life. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reports that the show will not be renewed for another season.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users have taken to Phil's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the developing story.

@BuhleChef said:

"After the Mabuzas died(T-Gom & Diamond) they should have stopped the show, cos after that the storyline just kept being poor n poor..."

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"Good riddance. I guess it's true ukuthi umufi uhamba nezinto zakhe.I feel sorry for the actors though."

@Mhizana_05 commented:

"It's about time!! They've exploited enough people now it's time to close shop."

@TweetNiceNoko said:

"I feel for everyone that was contracted to the production of this show but it really had to end, it lost it's touch the moment they brought the Sebatas."

@Bhuti_Wandile wrote:

"Thank God. We're not celebrating that people are out of jobs but finally there's an end to this nonsense. Thank you Phil for always being on the ball."

@Sphinx_Mnguni added:

"It should have ended long time ago, last watched this 3 years ago when I stopped watching Isibaya too before it got cancelled. How can you watch one story line for 7 years though."

Former The Queen actor SK Khoza serenades Mzansi in video - the boy can sing too

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza is not only a talented actor but he can also sing. The award-winning actor showed off his vocal chops in a video shared on social media by Moshe Ndiki.

Moshe was rubbing the former The Queen actor's feet when he started belting out a love song. Surprised peeps took to Moshe's comment section to sing his praises after he showed off his singing talent.

Taking to Instagram, the bubbly Moshe jokingly shared that his foot massage turned into a serenading ceremony when SK started singing. Impressed peeps took to Moshe's timeline to share their thoughts on SK's singing skills. Many agreed that he should drop a single or two.

Source: Briefly News