Yesterday was one of those emotional reminders for Connie Ferguson that her husband Shona is no longer by her side

On the six-month marker of Ferguson's passing, his widow has shared how much of a lasting experience her late husband left on her

Connie has found her strength in her faith to help her get through the tough times and continues to inspire others to dust themselves off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Every month on the anniversary of Shona's death, Connie Ferguson makes sure to share a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. The actress seems to be in a better space as she continues to miss the love of her life.

Connie Ferguson has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Shona on the anniversary of his passing. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson became a beacon of strength for many women in South Africa for the way she handled the sudden passing of her soulmate, Shona. The actress has since made an effort to often share tributes to Ferguson on her social media as well as some of her fondest memories from the life they shared together, reports IOL.

The celeb, who plays Harriet Khoza on The Queen, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on the six-month marker of Shona's passing. She wrote:

"Six months today, and not a day goes by without me talking about you! To anyone who cares to listen! You have left such a big impression of yourself on me and the girls that you are part of all our conversations. Your spirit lives on Sho, and we bless God for walking this journey with us."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Followers who have been virtually supporting Connie took to the comments to share a bit more love with the actress.

@mohale_77 wrote:

"Sending you and your family love."

@mslelob said"

"Still can’t believe it’s true. Sending you love sis."

@precioustheplanner commented:

"Sending you love. May God continue to give you strength."

Connie Ferguson inspires Mzansi once again: “You start it, you finish it”

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has been the biggest symbol of hope in Mzansi for the last few months. The actress has been keeping strong in her faith as she and her family grieved the death of Shona.

Fans were emotional as they watched her dust herself off and now she is encouraging those watching her to persevere in the face of adversity.

ZAlebs reports that Connie has been using her faith to get her through some of the toughest times. The media personality has always filled her social media accounts with pearls of wisdom, messages of faith and inspiration to succeed. Her latest video montage of her late husband hard at work did just that.

Source: Briefly News