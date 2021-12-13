Connie Ferguson Inspires Mzansi Once Again: “You Start It, You Finish It”

Connie Ferguson has been through quite a year but followers are overjoyed to see her return to social media with the inspirational content she is known for

The actress has been slowly returning to her daily routine, following the passing of her husband and business partner Shona Ferguson

Connie shared a video montage of Shona hard at work at their production company, Ferguson Films, sharing a message to always finish what you start

Connie Ferguson has been the biggest symbol of hope in Mzansi for the last few months. The actress has been keeping strong in her faith as she and her family grieved the death of Shona. Fans were emotional as they watched her dust herself off and now she is encouraging those watching her to persevere in the face of adversity.

Connie Ferguson shared an inspirational montage telling peeps to hold on when life gets hard. Image: @connie_ferguson

ZAlebs reports that Connie has been using her faith to get her through some of the toughest times. The media personality has always filled her social media accounts with pearls of wisdom, messages of faith and inspiration to succeed. Her latest video montage of her late husband hard at work did just that.

The video that Ferguson shared had one simple message, always finish what you start. The photos used in the montage show behind the scenes snaps of the production of her TV series The Queen, as well as moments with the late Shona. Connie has sent out a message to say that no matter what life throws at her, she will always get up and finish the job.

The comment section filled up with fans who were moved by her message as they shared their own experiences and thoughts.

@ntungwa wrote:

"Some things are still unbearable but because we still have hope we continue with the journey. Because of God being God we will not get tired on this path. Strength, love and peace to you ❤️❤️"

@mpho_tv said:

"He who began a good work in you shall carry it on to completion ❤️"

@ericahmlambo commented:

"I needed to hear this #theshogoeson ❤️"

