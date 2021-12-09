Pearl Modiadie fans have been wondering why she's been quiet on social media in the last week and she finally revealed why

The former radio host shared that she and her family have been at home isolating and recovering from the dreaded virus

Concerned fans flocked to her comments to wish her well as she reassured peeps, saying: "The worst is over "

Pearl Modiadie has been laying low and staying home nursing herself and her baby as they recover from 'the weird flu'. The media personality shared the news of her diagnosis on social media, which encouraged fans to share their own stories to reassure her. Loving followers made sure to send some positivity and love her way.

Pearl Modiadie shared that she and baby Lewatle are recovering from Covid. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Pearl and her baby have been nestled away in a Covid isolation bubble. The celeb shared that she and her family contracted the virus recently and have been keeping to themselves the entire week to ensure a healthy recovery.

Modiadie took to Instagram to share a snap of her get well soon balloons which prompted followers to send her loving messages to try and put a smile on her face as she recovers. Pearl wrote:

"It got us. We’ve been safely isolating at home all week and the worst is over!"

Some followers took the opportunity to share their own stories to let the momma know that she and Lewatle are not alone.

@ndonewa shared:

"I tested positive Thursday, day 3 of isolation. Worse part is hearing my 17 months and 8-year daughters on the other side. I have mild symptoms slight sore throat and headache that comes and go."

@telilah_simantov commented:

"Wishing you well! We are also all positive."

@omuhlegela said:

"Get well my Pearly cakes ❤️"

@nolu_13 added:

"Bathong Covid needs to wrap up eyy.. like noo mannnnnnn. Get well soon ❤️"

