Pearl Modiadie's baby, Lewatle, ruined a cute moment in a hilarious way in a video his mom shared on social media

The former Metro FM presenter and her little man were busy kissing when Lewatle quickly grabbed her mother's nose and made her scream so loud

The media personality's peers in the entertainment industry laughed out loud at the clip and shared that they're also going through the most with their kids

Pearl Modiadie's precious moment with her little man, Lewatle, ended in screams. The media personality's celeb friends and her fans laughed out loud at the video of the funny moment.

Pearl Modiadi got a skrik when her baby ruined a cute moment. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

The former Metro FM presenter was playing and kissing her son when he quickly grabbed her nose and stuck his finger in it. The TV personality screamed for her dear life when her little man ruined the cute moment.

The stunner took to Instagram to post the clip. She captioned the hilarious video:

"From 0 to 100 real quick. Zalani (continue giving birth)."

Watch the video here.

Pearl's peers in the entertainment industry who also gave birth recently and her fans shared hilarious reactions to her post. Check out some of them below:

Bontle Modiselle said:

"Yep, it’s a lot like this."

Simz Ngema wrote:

"I’m laughing because this is my life."

Tumi Voster commented:

"He’s grown so much."

Zenande Mfenyana said:

"They always go for the nose."

wendysigwadi wrote:

"That escalated real quick."

kgomotsodikobe added:

"Lewatle just gave you a Covid test that you didn’t ask for."

