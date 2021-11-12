A reel of a cute little boy dressed in a Simba costume to mark Halloween is making the rounds on social media

It was uploaded and shared by @heyacefami_lyyy on Instagram, warming the hearts of each who saw it

Briefly News staked out the comments to bring readers all the adorable reactions to the cuteness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In one of the cutest videos you're bound to see on social media, an adorable little boy was recorded in a cute display rocking a Simba suit.

The short reel shared by @heyacefami_lyyy on Instagram warmed the hearts of all who saw it, and there's every reason for it.

A little boy dressed in a Simba costume captured the hearts of all on social media. Image: @heyacefam_ilyyy.

Source: Instagram

It's thought the captionless video, which shows the little boy roaring away as he makes his way towards the voice of a man heard in the video, supposedly his father, was taken on Halloween.

Halloween is a holiday celebrated every year on 31 October across the globe, occurring on a different day of the week each time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It's believed the tradition originated with an ancient Celtic festival called Samhain, during which bonfires would be lit while people wore costumes to keep apparitions of dead people at bay.

The clip garnered more than 105 000 views and attracted more than 5 400 comments as people took in the lovely scenes.

Social media users in their feels

Prying the comments section, Briefly News takes a look at some of the captivating reactions to the post below.

@00_cierrra_laalamm_00 wrote:

"Awww, how cute poor steel."

@lilliana.casias said:

"Austins laugh I love themmm."

@iftherapfits added:

"He's so cute. They are such a beautiful family."

@willsherwilliam remarked:

"Awww, little Simba is crying for his dad."

@queendayshia25 mentioned:

"He's also like 'take this sh*t off'."

@queendayshia25 noted:

"My son did the same reaction."

Lasizwe pulls off fantastic Nicki Minaj cosplay for Halloween 2021

In a recent related article, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza pulled off an amazing Holloween costume. He dressed up as a gruesome version of Nicki Minaj with a massive gash down his face.

Completing the ensemble was his mustache, which stood out against his feminine costume. Social media users loved the outfit and took to the internet to celebrate the celebrity.

@ServingIceTea reacted:

"Nice but who’s face scar is that supposed to be? I wonder which famous person scar! #Lasizwe."

Source: Briefly.co.za