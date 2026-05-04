On Sunday, 3 May 2026, MaWhoo took to her official Instagram account and shared an update regarding her upcoming concert

In an Instagram story, the songstress claimed someone bought tables worth hundreds of thousands of rands

After the screenshot was shared on X, social media users accused her of trying to cover up or justify unexplained wealth

MaWhoo faced scrutiny after sharing an update about her upcoming concert. Image: mawhoo

Source: Facebook

Popular singer MaWhoo raised eyebrows after she shared an update about her upcoming show online.

MaWhoo previously hogged headlines following rumours that she was romantically linked to corruption-accused Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

MaWhoo further fuelled speculation with her behaviour on social media after Lerutla was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

MaWhoo announces major event update

The Bengicela hitmaker was back in the headlines when she shared an update regarding the ticket sales for her upcoming Secret Garden with MaWhoo event.

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On Sunday, 3 May 2026, MaWhoo took to her Instagram stories to share that someone had bought tables worth R300,000. The post was captioned:

“Someone just ordered and paid for 300k tables. So happy.”

X (Twitter) user @discreetdiva_ took to the microblogging platform and shared a screenshot of MaWhoo’s Instagram story. The X user accused MaWhoo of trying to cover her tracks amid allegations that she benefited from the proceeds of corruption. The post was captioned:

“Someone bought a 300k table for her event 🫦🫦Ugirl is trying so hard to cover up 🫢 #mandlagacomission.”

See the post below:

Netizens react after MaWhoo announces R300K table booking

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. Several netizens alleged that MaWhoo was lying about the purchase.

Here are some of the comments:

@IrepTriplep said:

“Why the hell would anyone spend 300k on a table? For what experience, when he can go on the most luxurious holiday with that money 🤣 hai I hope these women get arrested for lying to young girls who look up to them.”

@ThaShabbaKong remarked:

“We know what she does. May God bless me with 3 million to "buy a 300k table" at her event 😭🤞🏾”

@Sunflowerreal questioned:

“Are they paying her 😱Kanti, how do these events work?”

@SelloMalul53652 questioned:

“They just can't get it, these baddies 🤣why announce it though?”

@ojf5x said:

“Construction money😭😭meant to build a bridge chowed at a gathering.”

@Burnerburnerac5 commented:

“Mind you, this is how you launder money (usitshelelani cause uzobizwa ke naye azophendula kwiNkomishini and isingisi sakhe siqothukile).”

Mzansi reacted to MaWhoo's announcement. Image: mawhoo

Source: Facebook

What you should know about MaWhoo's event

The Secret Garden with MaWhoo is scheduled for Saturday, 9 May 2026, at Divine Sunset Venue in Midrand. Table packages start from R5,000 up to R50,000. General tickets are selling for R300 while VIP tickets are going for R500.

MaWhoo and several artists are scheduled to keep attendees entertained.

See the event's poster below for more details:

SIU responds to claims it's probing MaWhoo

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reacted to allegations that it was investigating MaWhoo and two other popular South African baddies.

In a statement on X, the SIU explained how its investigations work and how members of the public can submit tip-offs.

Source: Briefly News